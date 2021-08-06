Senate President Martin Looney will be governor for a few days as Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz are out of state.

In a letter to Looney, Lamont said he and Bysiewicz would be gone between Aug. 7 and Aug. 12.

That puts Looney in charge for six days.

Read the letter.

Lamont is headed to Maine until Aug. 15 to spend time with family. According to his staff he will also be teleworking and will hold regular briefings via videoconference with his staff, agency commissioners, and others.

Bysiewicz is headed to New Mexico where she will spend the weekend taking personal time with her husband, and then the remainder of the time attending a conference on education policy organized by the Hunt-Kean Leadership Fellows program. She returns at 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 12.