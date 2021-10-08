Here below is a partial list of some of our newer sponsors. More are available at Directory.CTNewsJunkie.com, and other supporters and members are listed here.
DataHaven
At DataHaven, our mission is to empower people to create thriving communities by collecting and ensuring access to data on well-being, equity, and quality of life. We have served Greater New Haven and Connecticut as a nonprofit organization since 1992, working with many partners to develop reports, tools, and technical assistance programs that make information more useful to local communities. DataHaven is a partner of the National Neighborhood Indicators Partnership, National Neighborhood Indicators Partnership (NNIP), a learning network, coordinated by the Urban Institute, of independent organizations in 30 cities that share a mission to ensure all communities have access to data and the skills to use…
Made In America With Ari Santiago
Ari Santiago is the CEO of CompassMSP, a Technology Managed Service Provider with offices from Miami to Milwaukee and down the eastern seaboard. He has a passion for the manufacturing industry and the incredible impact it makes on our economy. This podcast focused on the manufacturing industry is brought to you by CompassMSP (www.compassmsp.com) and is produced by Miceli Productions (www.miceliproductions.com).
Connecticut State Colleges & Universities (CSCU)
The Connecticut State Colleges & Universities (CSCU) provide affordable, innovative and rigorous programs for students to achieve their personal and career goals as well as contribute to the economic growth of Connecticut. CSCU includes four state universities, 12 community colleges and Charter Oak State College.
Western Governors University (WGU)
WGU degree programs are designed for high-growth, highly rewarding career paths in high-demand fields: K–12 teaching and education, nursing and healthcare, information technology, and business.
Elm City Communities / Housing Authority of the City of New Haven
ECC/HANH is the public housing agency serving the City of New Haven. The agency serves over 6,100 families and over 14,000 individuals through public housing, housing choice voucher, and low-income housing tax credit programs. Through our programs, residents pay no more than 30% of their income toward their housing expenses. Families are supported through a full array of supportive services leading to increased income, entrepreneurism, education, homeownership, and more.
Connecticut State Medical Society
The Connecticut State Medical Society is a federation of eight component county medical associations, with total membership exceeding some 7,000 physicians. CSMS itself is a constituent state entity of the American Medical Association. Founded by physician-patriots of the American Revolution, the Society operates from a heritage of democratic principles embodied in its Charter and Bylaws.
Digital BackOffice
Digital BackOffice has been a leader in managed IT, managed firewall and cloud services since we opened our first data center in 1998. An operating unit of Advanced Corporate Networking (ACN), Digital BackOffice provides managed IT services to hundreds of businesses, schools, libraries, state agencies and town halls.
Sportech PLC
Sportech is Connecticut’s regulated and ready partner for safe and legal betting. For over 25 years, Sportech has been the exclusive licensee of Connecticut’s off-track betting system. Sportech’s brands in Connecticut include our Winners off-track betting venues, our Bobby V’s Restaurant & Sports Bar locations and our MyWinners.com website. A portion of every dollar wagered with Winners goes to the Connecticut General Fund, to local municipal tax funds and to funds for responsible gaming.