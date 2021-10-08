At DataHaven, our mission is to empower people to create thriving communities by collecting and ensuring access to data on well-being, equity, and quality of life. We have served Greater New Haven and Connecticut as a nonprofit organization since 1992, working with many partners to develop reports, tools, and technical assistance programs that make information more useful to local communities. DataHaven is a partner of the National Neighborhood Indicators Partnership, National Neighborhood Indicators Partnership (NNIP), a learning network, coordinated by the Urban Institute, of independent organizations in 30 cities that share a mission to ensure all communities have access to data and the skills to use…