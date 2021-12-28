Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, is the 89th governor of Connecticut. His first term as governor began Jan. 9, 2019. Lamont previously served as a selectman in the town of Greenwich, Connecticut, from 1987 to 1989, and ran for the US Senate on an anti-war platform during the early years of the war in Iraq in 2006, defeating incumbent US Sen. Joe Lieberman in the Democratic primary. He then lost to Lieberman in the general election, during which Lieberman petitioned onto the ballot running as a third-party candidate.
Lamont ran for governor in 2010 and was defeated by Stamford Mayor Dannel P. Malloy, who went on to win the general election and served two terms as governor.
Lamont ran for governor again in 2018, winning the party nomination and defeating Republican Bob Stefanowski in the general election.
Lamont was born on Jan. 3, 1954, in Washington, D.C.
In 1977, Lamont became editor of the Black River Tribune, a small weekly newspaper in Vermont. After graduating from Yale University, Lamont entered the cable television industry as manager of a Connecticut startup called Cablevision.
In 1984, Lamont founded Campus Televideo to provide cable television services to college campuses. He later chaired a telecommunications firm called Lamont Digital Systems, which invested in new media startups. Campus Televideo was its largest division before Apogee, a Texas firm, acquired it in 2015. (Sources: Wikipedia, CTNewsJunkie)
News & opinion about Gov. Ned Lamont
Lamont To Distribute At-Home Tests, Masks
What a difference just 13 days can make.
State Suspends Testing Requirement For Workers
Gov. Ned Lamont and members of his administration are providing a live news briefing today on the latest information related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Connecticut Launches Digital COVID Vaccine System
Connecticut’s SMART Health Card system went live Monday despite criticism from Republicans in the state who warn they don’t have enough information about the contract. The digital vaccination cards mirror the paper cards from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that patients receive upon being vaccinated and provides them with a convenient option…
OP-ED | I’m Fighting to Keep My Job — Why Isn’t Governor Lamont?
Mo De Carvalho Laurent says he and his co-workers are fighting for their jobs at the Hilton as wealthy developers attempt to close half the hotel to convert it into luxury condos.
Candelora Calls For Scrutiny of Vaccine Passport Program
House Republican leader Vincent Candelora renewed calls for public hearings Friday, saying Gov. Ned Lamont’s steps to launch a vaccine passport platform in Connecticut lacked the transparency of other states where vendor contracts were available online. During a late-morning press conference at the state Capitol building, Candelora launched a sprawling criticism of the governor, saying…
Public Health Commissioner: Omicron Could Soon Become Dominant Variant
Reported cases of COVID-19’s omicron variant in Connecticut jumped to 40 on Thursday, a steep increase of an infectious strain which public health officials predict may be the dominant form within the next few weeks. The Public Health Department released the figure as part of its weekly COVID update, which also reported another 56 deaths,…
Lamont Tackles Climate Change On His Own
Gov. Ned Lamont signed a sweeping executive order today that calls for improved energy efficiency and a reduction in the number of miles people drive. But not everyone was happy about it. “We know this is the crisis of our time and it calls on all of us to get involved and get engaged,” Department…
Vaccine Passports Are Already Here
Connecticut has already begun testing a COVID vaccine passport platform, Gov. Ned Lamont said Wednesday, brushing off calls from the House Republican leader for legislative hearings before the state moves forward with its digital health card system. As of Monday, Connecticut residents have the ability to request a “SMART Health Card QR Code,” to verify…
Lamont Doesn’t Rule It Out, But Doesn’t Plan At-Home Testing Like Other States
Connecticut has no immediate plans to join states around the country enacting programs offering residents free at-home COVID tests in an effort to mitigate spread of the disease, Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration said Tuesday. As states experiment with policies to stifle swells of COVID-19 cases, some have turned to providing residents with at-home tests aimed…
Lamont Channels Ted Lasso
In a holiday tradition that goes back decades, Gov. Ned Lamont appeared before the Middlesex Chamber of Commerce Tuesday to give them an update on Connecticut’s economy. It ended up being more of a cheerleading session, in case anyone was beginning to be depressed about the rising rates of COVID-19. “I’m as frustrated as you…
Home Care Agencies, Lawmakers Call On State To Release Funding
Senate Republican leaders and home care providers called on the state Department of Social Services Monday to release a 1.7% increase in Medicaid funding to the agencies to help them provide better care to their clients. Agencies that employ the home care workforce are struggling due to the pandemic and the lack of funding to…
Lamont Says Yes To Passports, No To Statewide Mask Mandate
Connecticut will not follow New York’s lead and impose an indoor mask mandate on businesses without vaccine requirements, Gov. Ned Lamont said Friday morning. The governor said a soon-to-be launched vaccine passport platform should make new mandates unnecessary. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced her state’s new mandate during a press conference earlier Friday. The…
Lamont Appoints Public Servant to Comptroller Post
HARTFORD, CT — Natalie Braswell, a former assistant comptroller, will assume the role of state comptroller when Kevin Lembo steps down at the end of the year, Gov. Ned Lamont announced during a Friday press conference. The governor found himself with the responsibility of appointing a new comptroller last week when Lembo announced he would…
Personal Care Assistants Take Labor Dispute To Governor’s Home
Dozens of home care workers and the clients they serve showed up Thursday outside Gov. Ned Lamont’s Greenwich home to demand the state iron out a contract using $240 million in federal funds designated for community programs. Union officials say the personal care attendants don’t make a living wage, don’t get health insurance, don’t get…
COVID Infection Rate Spikes Over 8%, CT Coordinating on Passports
With Connecticut’s COVID-19 infection rate over 8%, Gov. Ned Lamont waved off new restrictions during a radio appearance Tuesday but said his administration was coordinating with neighboring states on a vaccine passport platform. In a morning interview with WNPR’s Lucy Nalpathanchil, the governor said the state infection rate had risen to 8.33%, up from 5.8%…
With Omicron Present, Officials Say Delta Is Still Their Main Concern
Connecticut’s COVID-19 infection rate remained elevated at 5.8% through the weekend. Officials Monday attributed the spread to the delta variant even as the first cases of the new omicron variant were identified in the state. During a televised press conference from New Haven Union Station, Gov. Ned Lamont continued to urge residents to get vaccinated…
Lamont Signals Slimmer Government
A day after labor and community groups called on Gov. Ned Lamont to fill vacancies and expand the state workforce, the governor told attendees at an economic conference in Hartford that an ongoing wave of retirements presents an opportunity for leaner government. Lamont appeared at The Bushnell in Hartford Thursday morning for the 2021 Connecticut…
Connecticut’s Paid Family and Medical Leave Program Opens for Business
Most Connecticut residents have seen less money in their paychecks in 2021. That’s because it’s been going into the state paid family leave trust. Wednesday was the first day the program was open for applications. Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont held a press conference outside Claire’s Corner Copia to promote the opening of the program. “It’s…
Unions Target Lamont Over Workforce Vacancies, Staffing Issues
Labor unions and their allies called on Gov. Ned Lamont Wednesday to fill vacancies in the state workforce and resist the temptation to use a historic wave of retirements and current staffing shortages to privatize government services. The state is in the midst of an unusual constriction of its public workforce, driven in large part…
Lamont Nominates Nancy Navarretta Mental Health and Addiction Services Post
Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Deputy Commissioner Nancy Navarretta will take the reins of the behavioral health agency as its commissioner, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Wednesday in a press release. Lamont nominated Navarretta to fill a gap left by Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, the department’s prior commissioner, who left over the summer to join President…
Lamont: DCG Shares Sold Before State Deal Arranged
When he learned that Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner David Lehman was in negotiations with Digital Currency Group, Gov. Ned Lamont said he and his wife, Annie, sold their shares of the company. Lamont said that happened in April. “As soon as David Lehman was taking the lead on negotiations, we found out…
Officials Say The Variant May Be New, But Mitigation Is The Same
While the scientific community awaits data on the new omicron variant of the COVID virus, doctors and state officials cautioned this week against unnecessary panic and urged Connecticut residents to adhere to tried and tested mitigation strategies. As of a Monday morning press call with Hartford HealthCare doctors, no cases had been recorded in Connecticut…
Another COVID-19 Thanksgiving. What’s Changed?
Last year as Connecticut prepared for its first Thanksgiving holiday amidst the pandemic, the state’s COVID infection rate stood at 5.99%. One year and 2.4 million vaccinated residents later, the virus continues to circulate and on Wednesday it stood at 3.72%. So what’s changed? Most notably, the number of COVID patients in Connecticut hospital beds.…
State To Push Boosters For Nursing Home Residents
State public health officials said Monday they hope to ensure that COVID vaccine booster clinics are held in all Connecticut nursing homes by mid-December as vaccine immunity to the virus wanes in some of the state’s most vulnerable residents. During an afternoon update, Gov. Ned Lamont said his administration was making “a special effort” to…
90% of School Staff In Connecticut Is Vaccinated Against COVID-19
More than 90% of employees at public and private K-12 schools in Connecticut have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, according to the results of a survey released Monday by Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration. The poll of Connecticut schools, conducted by the Education Department and referred to as a “one-time survey” in a press release,…
Lamont Nominates Shannon Jacovino as Ombudsman for the Dept. of Developmental Services
The Lamont administration announced in a news release today that the governor has nominated West Hartford resident Shannon Jacovino to serve as ombudsman for the state Department of Developmental Services.
Survey Finds Lamont Is Most Popular Democratic Governor In the Country
Gov. Ned Lamont gets a 64% approval rating from the latest Morning Consult survey of the nation’s governors. That makes Lamont the most popular Democratic governor, but not the most popular governor. In first place was the Republican Governor of Vermont Phil Scott, followed by Massachusetts’ Gov. Charlie Baker. Lamont placed seventh place in the…
Booster Shots For Everyone
VERNON, CT — Gov. Ned Lamont and Connecticut’s public health commissioner sought Thursday to clarify what they called confusing guidance from federal regulators and urged adults to get a COVID-19 booster shot if they were vaccinated more than six months ago. During a morning press conference outside Rockville General Hospital, Lamont and Dr. Manisha Juthani,…
Lamont Encourages Anyone At Risk of COVID To Get a Booster
As Connecticut’s COVID positivity numbers tick up to its highest mark in two months, Gov. Ned Lamont said anyone who feels they are at risk of COVID should get a booster. “I strongly urge people go get your booster shot right now,” Lamont said. “That will be an extra level of protection, not just for…
Amidst Rising Gas Prices, Lamont Will Not Seek TCI Approval
Gov. Ned Lamont stepped away from the Transportation and Climate Initiative on Tuesday, telling reporters he would not continue to seek legislative approval as climbing gas prices made the multi-state agreement on fuel emissions a hard sell.
