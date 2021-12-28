Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, is the 89th governor of Connecticut. His first term as governor began Jan. 9, 2019. Lamont previously served as a selectman in the town of Greenwich, Connecticut, from 1987 to 1989, and ran for the US Senate on an anti-war platform during the early years of the war in Iraq in 2006, defeating incumbent US Sen. Joe Lieberman in the Democratic primary. He then lost to Lieberman in the general election, during which Lieberman petitioned onto the ballot running as a third-party candidate.

Lamont ran for governor in 2010 and was defeated by Stamford Mayor Dannel P. Malloy, who went on to win the general election and served two terms as governor.

Lamont ran for governor again in 2018, winning the party nomination and defeating Republican Bob Stefanowski in the general election.

Lamont was born on Jan. 3, 1954, in Washington, D.C.

In 1977, Lamont became editor of the Black River Tribune, a small weekly newspaper in Vermont. After graduating from Yale University, Lamont entered the cable television industry as manager of a Connecticut startup called Cablevision.

In 1984, Lamont founded Campus Televideo to provide cable television services to college campuses. He later chaired a telecommunications firm called Lamont Digital Systems, which invested in new media startups. Campus Televideo was its largest division before Apogee, a Texas firm, acquired it in 2015. (Sources: Wikipedia, CTNewsJunkie)