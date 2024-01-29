Connecticut State Capitol Building Credit: Hugh McQuaid / CTNewsJunkie

After years of dedicated journalism at CTNewsJunkie, veteran reporter Hugh McQuaid is bidding farewell to the online news outlet.

McQuaid

McQuaid has been a prominent figure in Connecticut’s journalism landscape, providing insightful reporting and analysis on a wide range of issues.

McQuaid, known for his thorough and informative reporting, has accepted a new role outside the news industry. He will be joining the Senate Democrats staff in Hartford, bringing his wealth of experience and knowledge to a new avenue of public service. His departure marks the end of an era at CTNewsJunkie, and he leaves behind a legacy of impactful reporting that has contributed significantly to the state’s informed citizenry.

While McQuaid’s departure is undoubtedly a loss for us at CTNewsJunkie, we are excited to welcome new additions to the reporting team. Jamil Ragland and Hudson Kamphausen have started reporting for us as freelancers and will have their hands full covering the upcoming legislative session.

Ragland

Ragland, of Hartford, comes to CTNewsJunkie with extensive experience in editorial writing and the arts.

Hudson Kamphausen, of Ashford, graduated from the University of Connecticut last year and has reported on a variety of topics, including some local reporting for We-Ha.com.

Aponte

We also have added two interns, Coral Aponte and Izetta Asikainen, both of whom are seniors at the University of Connecticut.

CTNewsJunkie is committed to providing its readers with the highest quality, fact-based journalism, and the addition of Ragland and Kamphausen reaffirms this commitment. As we bid farewell to McQuaid and welcome new voices, we remain dedicated to keeping Connecticut well-informed on the latest news and developments in public policy and politics.