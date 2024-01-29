Zehra Patwa, co-founder and U.S. lead of WeSpeakOut (Courtesy of CT-N)

Connecticut is one of nine states that do not have a law prohibiting female genital mutilation and cutting (FGM/C), but advocates and lawmakers want that to change.

That’s why they’re introducing legislation that would ban the practice of partial or total removal of external female genitalia.

The measure has the support of the Lamont administration, including from Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.

It’s an issue that has been raised in the past, but never got very far. In 2019 a bill was raised, but never made it out of committee. Bysiewicz said the legislature deemed it “not a problem, not a priority.”

There is a federal law passed in 1996 that prohibits performing FGM/C on minors. In 2021, the law was amended saying you could not go to another state or country to perform the procedure through the Stop FGM Act. The law was amended after Michigan deemed it unconstitutional.

There are 41 states in the nation that have laws against FGM/C. Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Maine, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, and Connecticut are the states that do not.

FGM/C is deemed a human rights violation that can have negative health consequences on the individual that experienced the procedure. The CT Coalition to End FGM/C website states that FGM/C is performed for many different reasons including controlling female sexuality and ensuring faithfulness to either oneself before marriage or during.

The Centers for Disease Control states there are around 200 million girls and women worldwide who are at risk. In 2012, the CDC calculated over half a million girls in the U.S. are at risk or have already undergone the procedure.

The coalition also highlights that in the nation, Connecticut ranks 26th for at risk populations. More than 2,600 women and girls in the state are at risk of FGM/C. That number is expected to grow by 50%, Bysiewicz said.

During last week’s panel discussion, lawmakers and FGM/C survivors shared their support for the ban. “Connecticut has been, as I said, a state that’s been incredible for human rights and taking care of people, and to me this is a no-brainer that girls should be protected,” Zehra Patwa, co-founder and U.S. lead of WeSpeakOut, said.

She said it would act as a deterrent for families, providing them support against FGM/C on their daughters.

What if Connecticut doesn’t pass it?

Equality Now’s regional representative in North America and global lead for adolescent girls, Jill Tompson, said Connecticut could be a safe haven for others looking to perform any FGM/C procedure.