U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal talks with students about the impact of social media during a roundtable discussion at Conard High School in West Hartford on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. Credit: Hudson Kamphausen / CTNewsJunkie

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal wants to crack down on Big Tech for its social media policies regarding children, but Conard High School students reminded him there’s a benefit to social media too.

Blumenthal hosted a roundtable with students ahead of Wednesday’s meeting with Big Tech companies about the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), which has broad support from parents.

Introduced by Blumenthal, and Marsha Blackburn, R-TN, KOSA was unanimously passed by the Senate Commerce Committee in July 2023 and currently awaits a full Senate vote. With nearly fifty cosponsors from both parties, KOSA represents a significant bipartisan effort to combat the challenges posed by social media to children and teens.

The bill requires tech companies and social media platforms to put measures in place to protect young patrons, such as prohibiting the advertisement of products illegal for minors (tobacco products, gambling, alcohol, etc.), as well as requiring companies to provide content filtration tools that would allow parents to prevent their children from viewing harmful or exploitative content.

The discussion comes the same day as the announcement of the creation of the Parents for Safe Online Spaces initiative, which was spearheaded by parents who lost their children to suicide because of the effects of social media.

With endorsements from both sides of the aisle, Blumenthal said he would like to get the legislation passed sometime this spring. “Everybody is better when there is more transparency,” he said.

The bill will demand protections for minors and children – which are defined as younger than 17 and 13 respectively – and would also require social media companies to provide tools for parents and kids alike to dictate what content is available, as well as the ability to opt out of algorithm-centric content.

Social media, Blumenthal said, is meant to be addictive, and that the longer the site can keep a customer on, the more the company makes from advertising. That, he said, is something the bill aims to inhibit.

The bill would also require Big Tech companies to publish an annual report which describes the risks posed to minors, as well as the measures that are being taken to mitigate those risks. Enforcement of the bill would fall under the oversight of multiple entities, which would include the Attorney General’s office and the Federal Trade Commission.

Several students voiced their experiences both good and bad with social media. Many of them felt that it can leave people feeling as though what they look like or what they are doing isn’t good enough, and that they need to fit into a specific group.

In addition, a few said that it can be hard to trust the information they get on apps like TikTok or X (formerly Twitter), and one said that she felt the need to verify the news she consumed on those sites, and that the bombardment of information makes it harder to tell real stories from those that are fabricated.

“People are more likely to lie, when it’s harder to find out what the truth is,” Blumenthal said.

However, there are some benefits to social media, said some of the students.

Julia, a senior, said apps like Instagram have been useful for her in connecting with fellow students at the college she’ll be attending, while Ronin, another student, said that social media can make being connected to others feel easier.

The importance of the Kids Online Safety Act, and of the discussion with students, Blumenthal said, is determining what the best path forward is with these new platforms.

“A single face, a single story, a single voice, can have an impact,” said Blumenthal.