Members of the Transgender American Veterans Association and the Yale Veterans Legal Services Clinic announce a lawsuit on Jan. 25, 2024

A group of transgender military veterans, represented by a Yale legal clinic, announced Thursday it had filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, seeking to press the agency to begin covering gender-affirming surgery for vets.

The complaint, written by Yale’s Veterans Legal Services Clinic, asks the U.S. Federal Circuit Appeals Court to force the VA to respond to the Transgender American Veterans Association’s 2016 petition asking the department to cover gender confirmation surgery for veterans with gender dysphoria.

Although the agency covers other types of gender-affirming care and has made public comments suggesting it would take steps to eventually cover the surgery, trans veterans said the issue was time-sensitive and, in some cases, a matter of life and death.

During a Thursday press conference, Army veteran Natalie Kastner, a former combat engineer living in Texas, described her desperate decision to remove a testicle under strain of gender dysphoria. She severed an artery during the makeshift operation, conducted at home and without anesthesia, and drove herself to an emergency room.

“Although I survived this harrowing incident, I continue to live under the smothering burden of gender dysphoria,” Kastner said, adding that private health insurance policies in Texas do not cover the procedure. “For us, the VA’s failure to provide gender affirming surgery has been more dangerous than our time in service.”

A spokesperson for the VA said Wednesday that the agency did not comment on potential or pending litigation.

However, the agency pointed to remarks from VA Secretary Denis McDonough, who said the department would take methodical and considered steps toward including the surgeries, though he noted the change in the rules would take time.

“While the rulemaking process on gender affirming surgery at VA is still underway, VA continues to provide all other types of gender affirming care to Veterans – including hormones, gender affirming therapy, pre- and post-operative care, voice and communication coaching, prosthetic support, and psychosocial support groups,” Terrence Hayes, the department’s press secretary, said in a statement.

The veterans group voiced frustration with the ongoing delays on Thursday.

“Enough is enough for the VA,” Bekky Eshler, president of TAVA said. “We’ve been hearing for eight years that they would review this rule, do this rule-change and then, the last three years, that it was on the desk of the VA secretary.”

TAVA’s complaint seeks to force the agency to answer definitively whether it will cover the treatment by asking the federal appeals court to issue a writ, compelling VA to respond to the group’s petition.

“VA’s delay in responding to TAVA’s request for gender-affirming surgery is not only a moral failing, but a legal one,” Yale law student K.N. McCleary said. “The Administrative Procedure Act is unmistakably clear: agencies must resolve the matters that come before them within a reasonable period of time.”

The goal is to provide certainty and treatment to a population of veterans already at heightened risk of suicidal ideation.

Retired Lt. Col. Ann Murdoch described experiencing suicidal thoughts brought on by gender dysphoria while stationed in Afghanistan and keeping a rope in the trunk of her car after returning home.

Murdoch compared gender dysphoria to a battlefield injury and said that for many trans vets, the lawsuit was a last resort in the face of the agency’s ongoing delays.

“Can you imagine in combat, if a commander called for a medivac for a critically injured soldier and it took eight hours to get even a yes or no to send the flight?” Murdoch said. “Lives are at stake.”