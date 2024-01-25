A screengrab from an undercover video showing undocumented ivory for sale at a Connecticut retailer. Credit: Screengrab / Humane Society of the U.S.

HARTFORD, CT – An undercover investigation conducted by The Humane Society of the U.S. revealed illegal sales of ivory – along with bone and teeth from other imperiled species – across 15 Connecticut cities and six counties, officials said during a news conference Wednesday at the Legislative Office Building.

Over the course of two weeks in November 2023, investigators with the Humane Society of the U.S. said they visited 29 stores across Connecticut and found 169 individual pieces of ivory available for sale without proper documentation.

Whitney Teamus, senior director of investigations for the Society, said the goal of the investigation was “to locate and identify ivory for sale with the hopes of understanding the degree of its availability and legality.”

What we found was a “gruesome amount of evidence that highlighted the need for a call to action,” Teamus said.

Under federal law, it is illegal to import, export, or sell ivory across state lines. Sales within states are legal only if proper documentation exists and in accordance with the Endangered Species Act (ESA).

In order to be exempt by the ESA, ivory needs to be over 100 years old. But without documentation that is hard to prove.

According to investigators, they found vendors who were unaware or uneducated on ivory identification. While some vendors were aware they were selling ivory, “not one vendor knew the age of their pieces,” Teamus said.

Although federal law does not cover sales between residents of the same state, the ESA standard for exemption of legal ivory still applies. Kathryn Kullberg, director of marine and wildlife protection for the Humane Society of the U.S., mentioned that there are enforcement gaps created by a “chaotic patchwork of laws.”

Because federal law does not apply to intrastate sales of ivory, many vendors are able to launder illicit ivory without facing legal repercussions, Kullberg said, meaning vendors are selling ivory that is illegal and not in accordance with the ESA.

“These local intrastate markets are proof this loophole is being abused,” said Kullberg.

Of the retailers the society’s investigative team visited, they said not one had the required documentation.

“Without proper documentation it is impossible to know whether the items were imported in violation of federal law and came from recently poached elephants,” Kullberg said.

An undercover investigation by the Humane Society of the United States was conducted at 29 stores in Connecticut in November 2023. This map shows the locations where the investigator found elephant ivory and parts from other at-risk species being sold. Credit: Screengrab / Humane Society of the U.S.

Legislation banning the intrastate sale or trade of ivory has been passed in 13 states, including New York. Kullberg fears that as New York ends the sale of ivory there, “the ivory trade will move right across the state line into Connecticut.”

Kullberg described the law as convoluted, and emphasized the state’s need to mirror federal law: “Extinction is not worth trinket.”

Annie Hornish, Connecticut State Director of the Humane Socidety of the U.S., noted the urgency and importance of this legislation: “It will ensure Connecticut does not continue to play a role in the cruel, unnecessary global poaching crisis.”

State Reps. David Michel and Nicole Klarides-Ditria, who are Co-Chairs of the Animal Advocacy Caucus, voiced their support and intent to advocate for the legislation during the upcoming legislative session.