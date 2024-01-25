ELLEN ANDREWS

Experts estimate that only 20% of our health status is due to the medical care we get. A bit depends on genetics and the environment, but at least half is due to social circumstances such as unstable housing, scarce healthy food, substance use, and lack of employment.

As healthcare costs skyrocket, policymakers are searching for ways to improve these social drivers of poor health with little success. Right now, DSS is diving deep into how to connect HUSKY medical care with social services. The problem is that the medical system has all the money, while community services manage on shoestrings, and they don’t connect with each other.

Some innovators in Connecticut are doing the work to connect the two and better serve patients who are suffering and driving up costs. They are the best kept secret in healthcare, and our best hope to make a dent in this expensive problem.

They go by a dizzying array of labels, but eighteen community care teams across Connecticut are bringing clinicians and community services together into meaningful collaborations that are rescuing people and saving money. An excellent example, the Waterbury Health Access Program (WHAP), has been improving the health of area residents since 2003.

Like other states, Connecticut’s current health and social service systems are siloed into separate services that aren’t connected and don’t talk to each other. But a breakdown in just one area can lead an at-risk patient to spiral out of control. Patients often rely on a complex, balanced mix of medical and behavioral healthcare with social services to stay stable and healthy. But if transportation is interrupted, for example, patients can’t access any of the care they need. Dominoes tumble into losing housing, losing access to food, and eventually into entirely preventable, very expensive ED visits and hospital stays. WHAP interrupts the problem upstream, making sure solutions are found and bad outcomes are avoided.

In 2022, WHAP reports they served 2,441 high-need patients with serious chronic health conditions, insecure housing, and/or multiple preventable ED visits and hospital admissions; that’s up 45% from the year before. WHAP clients are more likely to be men, people of color, and without stable housing. The average age of clients is 48. An independent review (scroll down here) found that in just under two years across 23 patients, WHAP and their partners were able to reduce ED and hospital visits by 37 percent and hospital costs by over $1.7 million. They completely eliminated hospital uncompensated care costs for those 23 patients.

The secret to WHAP’s success is a laser focus on patients and their long-term stability, not the needs of institutions. WHAP care managers have both social work and medical expertise. They assess patients’ medical and social needs. With the patients and WHAP’s partners, they develop an individualized care plan to address the needs. They make sure patients have all they need to show up for care, and that their providers have all the information they need to deliver effective care.

Care managers are employees of WHAP; caring for patients isn’t contracted out. They have revolutionized data sharing, with patient consent, so both community and medical providers are on the same page for every patient. They have built a system that makes it easy for partners to share information on needs and referrals. No one has to spend hours chasing results or notes. WHAP also tracks the data, to monitor the system, learn what works, find the gaps, and who is falling through. Data tracking ensures effective use of scarce resources.

WHAP partners with over forty medical, municipal, and social service organizations to provide comprehensive care management and support for at-risk city residents. Commitment among partners is strong because expectations are clear; no finger pointing. Partners include Waterbury’s two hospitals, community health clinics, substance abuse treatment providers, police, housing programs, food pantries, and community organizations.

WHAP is doing the hard work to maintain clear and regular communications among partners. Key to effective collaboration is WHAP’s regular, one-hour, in-person meetings of busy professionals every two weeks focused on their shared clients. WHAP’s purposeful and effective communication builds trusting and respectful relationships across silos. Trust is in short supply in Connecticut’s healthcare system.

WHAP is dedicated to this complex and intensive work. No other community or medical partner could do it as an add-on. State and local policymakers, as well as other states, searching for how to effectively connect medical care and social needs, would do well to look at Waterbury. WHAP has been at this a long time and learned a lot, with many successes. They can teach us all something about investing upstream to stabilize health instead of waiting to try and fix downstream problems.