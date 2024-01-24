State Representatives held a news conference Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, to celebrate National School Choice Week and advocate for funding for the Danbury International Academy charter school. L to R: South Windsor State Reps. Tom O’Dea, R-New Canaan, Rachel Chaleski, R-Danbury, Stephen Tracy, Chair of the Danbury Charter School Planning Team, and John Taylor, CEO of Elevate Charter Schools. Credit: Coral Aponte / CTNewsJunkie

In 2018, the state approved plans to launch the Danbury International Academy charter school. But five years later, House Republicans say the school has yet to get started because it hasn’t received funding from the state.

State Reps. Rachel Chaleski, R-Danbury, and Tom O’Dea, R-New Canaan, held a news conference Wednesday during National School Choice Week to advocate for funding for the school in Danbury to help close the achievement gap.

It’s not a new fight. The issue has come up in recent years during budget deliberations. But with a persistent achievement gap and new data suggesting more than 100,000 young people are disconnected from the education system, House Republicans are asking once again for the Danbury charter school to be funded.

“Not only are we one of the fastest growing districts in the state,” Chaleski said, “we are the only large city in the state without a charter school.”

In the same year that Danbury was approved for a charter school, Norwalk was as well. Norwalk is the sixth largest city in the state, Danbury being the seventh. The two school districts are similar in size.

About 12,200 students are enrolled in Danbury schools, Chaleski said. The Danbury charter school would host grades 6-12 and enroll 110 students its first year and is expected to grow.

Chaleski said Norwalk is slated to receive $2.4 million for its second charter school, based on the 2023 state budget, and New Haven is slated to receive about $1.2 million for its seventh.

Part of the problem, Chaleski said, is that current law says approved charter schools must also get through an additional approval process before the legislature to receive state funding. In 2023, an amendment was proposed to have charter schools fully funded once approved, but the amendment was voted down by the House. House Republicans plan to continue pursuing the change this year.

When the amendment was proposed during the 2023 legislative session, state Rep. Jeff Currey, an East Hartford Democrat who chairs the Education Committee, said it was the “result of decades of allowing a municipality to underfund their public school systems and get away with it. I would love to say that is unusual but it’s not.”

On Wednesday, asked if he knew why the Democrats haven’t approved funding for the Danbury charter school, he said “No.”

Teacher unions have opposed the proposed amendment, arguing that charter schools strip funding away from regular public schools.

John Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Elevate Charter Schools, said he has been trying to get the Danbury charter school open for the last two legislative sessions.

“There’s never been a real transparent effort to help us appreciate why the school hasn’t been funded,” Taylor said. “Let’s at least be open and transparent about the process of how that determination is being made so we can get this school open.”

There are 21 charter schools operating in the state, but no new charters have opened since 2015. Danbury, Norwalk, Middletown, and New Haven are the only cities to have been approved for new charter schools since 2015. Middletown was kept out of the final budget along with Danbury last session.