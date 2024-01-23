Scott Jarzombek, Vice President of the Connecticut Library Association. Credit: Screengrab / CT-N

HARTFORD, CT – A rise in book bans and challenges in Connecticut and across the country has raised the desire and need for more funding for both public and private libraries.

During a listening session held Dec. 5 at the capitol, librarians and education professionals from across the state voiced their concerns to Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and a panel of state representatives.

State Rep. Christine Palm, who headed the panel, said that she had wanted to “ban book bans” but had been told that any legislation of that kind would, in turn, reduce the autonomy of those who may want to do so. However, Palm said she was hopeful for a bill of some kind in the coming session.

“I can promise you that we will have thoughtful discussions and, hopefully, legislation to address this,” she said.

The Dec. 5 conversation was held in part to address a rising trend of book challenges in the state, many of which, according to those who presented their experiences to the panel, were directed at books that contained LGBT+ themes and characters, as well as books like Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eye, which focuses on BIPOC experiences and struggles.

Bysiewicz spoke about how valuable she believes books are and how important it is for access to books to be widely available.

“The ability to read books of all kinds is really the cornerstone of our democracy,” Bysiewicz said, later adding, “We want the diverse people in our state to be able to see themselves in books.”

During her presentation to the panel, Connecticut Library Association President Sarah McCusker said that according to the American Library Association, 1,915 unique book titles were challenged during the first eight months of 2023. Additionally, Connecticut became one of 10 states to have more than 100 titles challenged during those months.

Several librarians and others involved in education came forward during the time allotted for public comment to voice concerns about the need for more funding in both public and school libraries, which have been confronted with numerous book challenges.

Scott Jarzombek, Vice President of the Connecticut Library Association, said that smaller public and school libraries would benefit from more funding, because it would allow them to hire trained librarians who will be able to more adequately and professionally handle book challenges.

Several of those who presented to the panel stated their belief that collections should reflect the people and students who read them, but also give them the opportunity to be exposed to new, important ideas.

Katie Huffman, Director of Phoebe Griffin Noyes Library in Old Lyme, said that while there may be objections to a book by some, that book could have value for another individual.

“What one person deems inappropriate,” Huffman said, “another person deems essential.”