Susan Schnitzer, president and CEO of the Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigrants, discusses a bill proposed by U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal to end forced arbitration for victims of human trafficking at the Bloomfield Police Department on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. Credit: Screengrab from courtesy video

U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Josh Hawley (R-MO) have introduced a bill to end forced arbitration for victims of human trafficking and help them get their day in court against abusive employers.

The Ending Forced Arbitration of Human Trafficking Act seeks to close loopholes that allow traffickers to avoid public accountability by making victims adjudicate their grievances through forced arbitration instead of through the courts.

Blumenthal spoke about the bill at the Bloomfield Police Department on Monday.

“Human trafficking essentially is modern-day slavery,” Blumenthal said. “We want the victims to have access to justice and prevent arbitration clauses from denying them their day in court.”

The new bill creates an exemption that would exclude trafficking cases from forced arbitration. Victims of trafficking would also be able to join others to form class-action lawsuits against traffickers and employers who use trafficked individuals.

Under current law, traffickers shield themselves from accountability through coercive loopholes in employment contracts that effectively force victims to relinquish their legal remedies available under the Trafficking Victims Protection Act. Trafficked individuals are forced to sign contracts that send their complaints into forced arbitration, where confidentiality agreements prevent victims from discussing their experiences and hide wrongdoing by employers and traffickers.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union, between 14,500 to 17,500 people are trafficked into the United States each year to perform forced labor. However, the ACLU suggests that the actual number of individuals being trafficked is likely much higher, as these numbers do not include individuals trafficked between states. The ACLU also estimates that 80% of individuals who are trafficked are women and children. In 2022, there were over 60 cases of human trafficking in Connecticut.

Trafficking victims often face brutal treatment including physical violence, sexual assault, starvation and threats against their life and the lives of their families. Recruiters and employers use deception, coercion, and physical force to compel trafficked people to work at jobs they did not choose and cannot leave. These conditions are hidden by forced arbitration between the employer and trafficking victims.

“Human trafficking survivors deserve justice, not forced arbitration,” said Sen. Hawley in a statement earlier this month. “This legislation puts power in the hands of survivors and gives them the power to hold human traffickers accountable.”

The bipartisan bill has strong support from organizations that work with trafficked individuals.

“This legislation really helps us do that because now if someone or a group is being trafficked by their employer, they have another way to access justice,” said Susan Schnitzer, president and CEO of the Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigrants. “Most of the trafficking survivors are people who do not understand their rights because they are immigrants not born in the US. What this legislation does is it gives us, who work with survivors, another way that we can help survivors move forward and also hold the perpetrators accountable.”