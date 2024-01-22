According to Margot Susca, the U.S. news media industry is in its “private investment era.”

Susca – a former Journal Inquirer reporter – is author of Hedged: How Private Investment Funds Helped Destroy American Newspapers and Undermine Democracy. She joins On The Media host Brooke Gladstone to discuss her book, in which she sets out to debunk the notion that it was solely the dawn of the internet that felled local news.

This week, Susca tells Brooke how private equity firms and hedge funds have shaped the news business for two decades with a series of tactics: over-harvesting profits; mergers and acquisitions, accumulating debt; enacting layoffs; and ultimately neglecting their audiences.

This is a segment from our January 19th, 2024 show, Trouble at The Baltimore Sun, and the End of an Era for Pitchfork.