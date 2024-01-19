Johnson Memorial Hospital Credit: Hugh McQuaid / CTNewsJunkie

A state hearing officer recommended denying Trinity Health of New England’s application to formally close the labor and delivery unit at Johnson Memorial Hospital in a proposed final decision released Tuesday.

In the 19-page decision, the Office of Health Strategy recommended the rejection of the Certificate of Need request to discontinue inpatient birthing services, saying the Stafford-based hospital had not met the burden of proving the closure’s impact on regional health care services.

“The Applicant has not satisfactorily demonstrated that the Proposal will improve accessibility, and cost effectiveness of health care delivery in the region, particularly for Medicaid recipients and indigent persons,” Alicia J. Novi, the OHS hearing officer wrote.

The decision leaves the health care network with 21 days to ask for an oral argument and appeal the decision.

In a statement Thursday, a spokesperson for Trinity Health of New England said the health care network was disappointed by the state’s decision.

“We are currently deliberating our next steps regarding the CON denial. We are committed to continuing to work with state officials to resolve this issue and further our common goal of providing safe, high-quality care to the greater Stafford community,” the Trinity statement read.

The proposed decision follows an initial recommendation rendered by OHS in the case of Sharon Hospital, where regulators proposed in August to deny an application by the Nuvance Health-owned facility to close the labor and delivery unit there.

The Office of Health Strategy has proven willing to depart from its initial recommendations on appeal. Last month, the agency approved a plan to close a labor and delivery unit at Windham Hospital, reversing a proposed decision denying the request back in 2022.



Johnson Memorial initially discontinued its labor and delivery services back in 2020. Trinity officials made a case for closing the unit during a hearing last summer, when they argued that declining birth rates and persistent staffing difficulties made continuing to operate delivery services neither cost-effective nor safe.