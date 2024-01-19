Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas, left, prepares to hand a sash to the state’s new Kid Governor for 2024, Cristiano Almeida, of Southington, right. His parents and young siblings are in the background. Credit: Coral Aponte / CTNewsJunkie

Cristiano Almeida, a Southington 5th grader, took his oath of office as the ninth Kid Governor for the state of Connecticut. Alongside him were six new Cabinet members who were also inaugurated today at Connecticut’s Old State House.

Almeida’s campaign platform is physical activity, where he hopes he can encourage more kids to be active. In his inaugural speech he went over his three point plan: develop a fit-coins program where kids can get recognized for doing physical activity, create a YouTube channel with fitness videos called FIT4FUNKIDZ, and coordinate a poster contest that highlights fitness tips.

“I believe that making fitness fun and accessible is the key to inspiring a generation of healthy individuals. Let’s get moving together.” said Almeida in his inaugural speech.

Joining in on the ceremony was Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas, state Sen. Rob Sampson, R-Wolcott, Attorney General William Tong, Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker, Connecticut Supreme Court Justice Steven Ecker, and state Representative Chris Poulos. Southington school board members along with teachers, and students from Almeida’s school were also there to support him.

Almeida was first elected by his fellow 5th graders at Zaya Oshana Elementary School. He created a campaign video that went head to head with other 5th grade nominees in the state. In November, it was announced that he would be named the Kid Governor for 2024.

Kid Governor is a statewide program that began in 2015 through which 5th graders have the opportunity to nominate a student from their school. It was created by the Connecticut Democracy Center and works closely with CTHumanities. Some 9,900 Connecticut 5th graders from 340 classes and 160 schools take part in the program.

They then all vote in a statewide election. Students watch the campaign videos of the final seven candidates and then cast their vote for who they want to be the next Kid Governor. Whoever gets the most votes becomes the next Kid Governor and the other six are a part of their Cabinet. They can only serve for a one-year term.

Almeida’s Cabinet members each offered their own campaign platforms:

Alexa Adgers, a New Britain resident who attends Renzulli Academy in Hartford,focused her campaign on mental and physical wellbeing.

Clare Perreault, who attends Gainfield Elementary School in Southbury, focused on hobbies that bring you happiness.

Dahna Lara, who attends Grove J. Tuttle Elementary School in East Haven, did her campaign on littering.

Ella Hawkins, who lives in New Britain but attends CREC Ana Grace Academy of the Arts in Bloomfield, campaigned against bullying.

Max Parisi, who attends East Haven Academy in East Haven, campaigned on internet safety.

Max Parisi, who attends East Haven Academy in East Haven, campaigned on internet safety. Paula Sanchez-Barreto, who attends Ivy Drive School in Bristol, focused her platform on diversity and inclusion.

In a press conference with his cabinet members, Almeida said he is excited to be working with all of them to help build upon their ideas.

Elisavet (Ellie) Mendez, the 2023 Kid Governor from Monroe, gave a farewell speech at the inauguration. She met with Almedia in a transition meeting after he was elected in November. Almeida said Mendez had told him that she hopes he would spread the word about the Kid Governor program to get more young people involved. Mendez’s campaign focused on mental health and expressing your feelings.

The ceremony was live streamed and after there was an educational program that highlighted the three different branches of government. It also featured Almeida and his cabinet.