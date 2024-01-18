It’s just 13 weeks long, but Connecticut’s legislative session will be packed with debate over issues that impact a number of residents from housing and health insurance to voting security.

The Office of Legislative Research put together a preview of issues that have yet to be resolved by past legislature’s.

Topping the list for many will be affordable housing. Last year’s debate didn’t get very far and ended up with the appointment of a task force, which is expected to make its recommendations soon.

When it comes to renters, last year, the General Assembly enacted a number of new tenant protections, including requiring landlords to offer tenants pre-occupancy walk-through inspections to identify a unit’s existing defects and limiting the fees and payments that landlords may require from tenants.

“This session, the legislature may consider additional tenant protections, such as (1) broadening the current requirement that municipalities with a population of at least 25,000 establish fair rent commissions or (2) prohibiting “no-fault” (i.e., lapse-of-time) evictions,” the document reads. “Additionally, the General Assembly may consider legislation aimed at incentivizing landlords to (1) rehabilitate existing multifamily properties, including through energy efficiency upgrades, or (2) participate in tenant-based rental assistance programs, such as the federal Housing Choice Voucher program and the state’s Rental Assistance Program.”

Affordable single-family homes are tougher for lawmakers to regulate.

Between 2011 and 2022, the percentage of affordable housing increased in 125 municipalities, decreased in 40, and remained the same in four. That’s before 2023 when home prices increased nearly 10%, at the same time as inventory is hard to find.

The median home price in Connecticut was around $381,620, according to Zillow.

The Office of Legislative Research predicted that “As housing prices continue to climb across the U.S., and particularly in the northeast, the legislature may consider proposals this session aimed at (1) ensuring housing affordability, particularly for low-and moderate-income households and (2) growing the state’s overall housing stock.”

Another issue that hits Connecticut residents in their pocketbooks is health insurance. Rates in 2024 went up an average of 9.4% for plans regulated by the state.

Some lawmakers are hoping they will be able to get approval for association health plans to operate in the state.

Last year, the General Assembly debated authorizing and regulating association health plans, which are a type of health insurance plan that allows small businesses and self-employed individuals to band together and form an association or group for the purpose of obtaining health coverage for their employees or members.

“This year, the legislature may debate association health plans again as well as explore other ways to provide affordable access to health insurance and other health insurance market reforms, which may include a re-evaluation of the healthcare mandate adoption process,” according to the memo.

And since it’s an election year, voting security will be at the forefront, since every member of the General Assembly is up for re-election.

“During the 2023 legislative session, the legislature adopted several new election policies, including a state voting rights act and early voting, as well as a resolution proposing a constitutional amendment for no-excuse absentee voting. This year, the legislature may consider implementing or further reforming election administration and security procedures and processes,” according to the report.

They will also have to debate funding because Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas said they will run out of funding for early voting.

While the first year of the biennial budget provides $10,500 to each municipality for early voting training and related expenses, the fiscal year starting on July 1 lacks any funding for early voting. Thomas intends to address this oversight with lawmakers during the annual session, which commences on Feb. 7, to secure funding for the second year of the budget.

Each of Connecticut’s cities and towns is required to have at least one early voting location, with larger communities having the option for multiple locations.

Early voting will be available for four days during presidential primaries, four days for other primaries and special elections, and 14 days for general elections, ending on the Sunday before Election Day. An exception will be made during this year’s presidential primary, with early voting scheduled for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday, excluding Holy Thursday and Good Friday.

Early voting hours will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for presidential primaries and special elections, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the Tuesday and Thursday before general elections and other primaries.