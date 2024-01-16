Drunken-driving test. Credit: Nikamo via Shutterstock

Connecticut was among several states that considered but declined to adopt proposals last year that would have lowered the blood alcohol threshold for driving while intoxicated from .08 to .05. Lawmakers may take another look at the idea during the session that begins next month.

State’s across the nation are nearly unanimous in setting the BAC limit for drunk driving at .08. Only Utah has adopted a different policy – the legislature there lowered the limit to .05 back in 2018.

However, the impact of lowering Utah’s limit has other states considering the policy. A 2022 study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that the rate of fatal crashes declined by 19.8% in Utah between 2016 and 2019 compared to a 5.6% decline over the same period in the rest of the country.

“The evidence is incredibly compelling,” Sen. Christine Cohen, a Guilford Democrat who co-chairs Connecticut’s Transportation Committee, said in an interview this month. “There are many states also pursuing passage and implementation.”

Although the transportation panel advanced a bill out of committee that would have lowered Connecticut’s blood alcohol limit, the proposal never received a vote in either legislative chamber by the end of last year’s session.

Connecticut was not alone in weighing the idea last year. State legislatures in Hawaii, North Carolina, New York, and Washington state all raised similar bills only to table the idea.

Cohen said she expected lawmakers on the Transportation Committee, which she co-chairs with Rep. Roland Lemar, D-New Haven, would propose the concept again this year.

“I think we’re going to see more of this and hear more about it,” she said. “Connecticut is really interested in being a leader here and we’d like to see it come back for a public hearing.”

Last year’s proposal had the support of both Gov. Ned Lamont and his Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto, who testified during a public hearing that Connecticut ranked third in the nation for the percent of crash fatalities that were caused by drunken drivers.

“To be frank, Connecticut has a drunk driving problem,” Eucalitto said last year. “We’re one of the worst-offending states in the nation… This is unacceptable. What we’ve been doing is no longer working and it’s time for us to do everything in our power to change the behavior of Connecticut’s drivers.”

In 2021, the most recent year with complete data, 112 people were killed in crashes caused by alcohol impairment, according to a December release from the Department of Transportation.

The bill that came out of the Transportation Committee won a 21-15 vote with support and opposition on both sides of the aisle. During the meeting some legislative Republicans objected to the change, saying motorists driving under the influence of cannabis posed a more pressing concern.

“While I appreciate the good intentions of this bill, I think we are ignoring the biggest problem we have and that’s the marijuana problem,” Rep. Tom O’Dea, R-New Canaan, said last year.

In other states, the proposals have encountered opposition from restaurants and the hospitality industry, who worry that, depending on factors like the size of a patron, just one drink could put them over the legal limit to drive. A representative of the Connecticut Restaurant Association could not be reached Monday for comment.

However, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration study, similar concerns about the impact of the change never materialized in Utah.

“The data reviewed for this study indicated none of the negative effects some projected were realized,” the study’s authors wrote. “In fact, alcohol sales and per capita consumption continued to increase, as did tourism and tax revenues. Likewise, DUI arrests for alcohol did not increase markedly after the law became effective.”