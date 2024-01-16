Foxwoods Resort Casino reported gross slot revenue of $32.6 million for the month of December, finishing out 2023 with an $8.2 million direct payment to the State of Connecticut in accordance with the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation’s long-standing slot revenue contribution agreement.

Since 1993, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation has directly deposited over $4.6 billion of Foxwoods’ slot revenue into the state’s budget fund.

Performances taking place at Foxwoods for the remainder of January include Rick Springfield and Richard Marx on January 19, Mike Epps on January 20, Jay Pharoah on January 20, Extreme on January 26, and The Machine on January 27.

For more info on upcoming events, gaming, dining, sports betting, accommodations, and other activities, visit Fowoods.com.