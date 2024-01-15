James Michel, CEO of Access Health, at a press conference on Dec. 13, 2021 Credit: Hugh McQuaid / CTNewsJunkie

If you’ve procrastinated getting health insurance on Connecticut’s exchange then you have until midnight tonight to enroll.

“Now is the crucial moment to secure health insurance for yourself and your loved ones,” Insurance Commissioner Andrew Mais said. “Evaluate the health coverage that best suits your needs, explore the available options, and thoroughly understand the details, including premiums, out-of-pocket costs, and the protections provided by Connecticut and federal laws, before making your selection.”

Enrolling in health insurance today means your coverage will start on Feb. 1, 2024.

Since opening on Nov. 1, more than 126,000 individuals have enrolled in a qualified health insurance plan.

While officials say it’s always important to shop and compare prices and benefits, this year there’s an added financial incentive because the average cost of a plan will go up 9.4%.

ConnectiCare Insurance Company, Inc. (CICI), Anthem Health Plans, Inc. (Anthem) and ConnectiCare Benefits, Inc. (CBI) are continuing participation on the exchange, with 22 proposed plans for next year. That’s down from 25 this year so customers will want to check if their plan will not be offered this year.

There will be 10 bronze plans, three silver, and seven gold plans offered along with two catastrophic plans available to a small segment of the population.

Plans purchased through the exchange are the only plans eligible for monthly premium tax subsidies. An estimated 87% of those enrolled in 2023 received some sort of subsidy. However, shopping is important because the cost of the plans have changed.

The example Wakely Consulting gave was a 56-year-old woman named Karen who lives in Fairfield and makes $65,000 a year. That’s above the 400% of federal poverty level which is $58,320 for 2024.

While the enhanced subsidies under the Inflation Reduction Act limit Karen’s premium costs to 8.5% of her income, she was enrolled in the lowest cost Silver plan in 2023. That plan will increase $118, so to minimize her rate increase in 2024 she might want to switch to the lowest cost bronze plan.

Residents can enroll directly online at AccessHeatlhCT.com , they can use a broker to sign up, or give them a call at 1-855-805-4325.

Consumers with inquiries regarding health insurance options can contact the Connecticut Insurance Department via email at insurance@ct.gov or by calling the CID Consumer Affairs Helpline at 860-297-3900.