An electric vehicle charging station at the town hall in Stafford, Connecticut. Credit: Hugh McQuaid / CTNewsJunkie

Connecticut has received a $14.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to build out electric vehicle charging stations in seven towns and cities, Gov. Ned Lamont announced in a Thursday press release.

The grant will fund new Level 2 chargers, Direct Current Fast Charging ports, or 200kW on-street chargers in the municipalities of Barkhamsted, Bridgeport, East Hartford, Groton, Hartford, New Haven, and Stamford.

The new equipment will broaden Connecticut’s current inventory of 726 publicly available charging stations throughout the state, according to the administration.

“Putting these funds to work in rural and urban communities around the state will make it easier for people and businesses to continue making the transition to cleaner cars and trucks,” Lamont said. “I appreciate the Biden administration and the U.S. Department of Transportation for partnering with Connecticut so that we can implement these infrastructure upgrades.”

The new infrastructure investments come less than two months after Connecticut policymakers backed away from proposed regulations that would have seen the state join California and a handful of other states in phasing out the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035.

Lamont withdrew the proposal after it became clear the regulations lacked adequate support to clear a key legislative committee, in part due to concerns the state lacked the charging and electric infrastructure to support an accelerated transition to zero-emissions vehicles.

The governor and Democratic lawmakers have vowed to work toward a compromise to implement the shift through legislation expected in the coming year, despite opposition from Republican lawmakers who have voiced concerns including the affordability of electric vehicles.

According to the Lamont administration, Connecticut has increased its available charging ports by 30% in the last year. The $14.6 million announced Thursday comes from the U.S. DOT’s Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Grant Program will complement $6 million awarded by the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to build publicly available chargers in 39 towns, the press release said.

Here’s a breakdown of the new projects from Thursday’s press release: