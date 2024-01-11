Call Center Wait Times reported by DSS

Advocates for Connecticut residents who receive state benefits like Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are concerned that call center wait times have increased, in some instances to 87 minutes. And they say the Department of Social Services has not reported the information about wait times for the last couple of months.

That’s why they sent a letter Wednesday to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which disburses over $4 billion annually to the state for Medicaid and has the authority to withhold a portion or all of the funds.

The advocates’ letter highlights the promise made by state officials when the call center was introduced in 2013 to replace individually-assigned workers. At the time, they assured the public that the call center would be adequately staffed to provide timely human assistance without long wait times, preventing delays and erroneous terminations of benefits. However, advocates like Disability Rights Connecticut, say this commitment has remained unfulfilled through successive administrations.

The Department of Social Services did not respond to our request for information, but in a Dec. 29, 2023 letter to advocates they said they implemented a tiered call system in April 2023. Where if a Tier I worker can’t answer the question, then an individual can request a call back from a Tier II worker.

“A further significant percentage of callers are able to have their calls resolved through the first Tier of live agent support,” DSS Deputy Commissioner Peter Hadler wrote.

Sheldon Toubman, an attorney for Disability Rights Connecticut, said the wait times for Tier II workers to answer a call are up to 87 minutes, which is “unacceptable.”

In his letter back to Toubman, Hadler explained that’s if the caller decides to hold, instead of doing a virtual hold where a worker is able to call them back. In his letter he said wait times for those who select “virtual hold” is three minutes.

It’s unclear though how timely those calls back are though because DSS does not report that information.

The number of abandoned calls, according to DSS data, also increased from 9.81% in September to 25.63% in October.

Toubman said a person usually becomes aware they’ve lost their benefits when they go to the pharmacy to pick up a prescription. He said they might not receive a call back for days if they choose virtual hold, but since DSS doesn’t report that information it’s unclear.

DSS, which had been posting its call center wait times, stopped. Its last wait time information on the website is from October 2023.

When it was reported that it answered 67,108 Tier I calls and 22,159 Tier II calls. The average wait time for a Tier I call was 19 minutes and the average for a Tier II call was 87 minutes. Once a person received a call back following a virtual hold the average wait time was 3 minutes, but it’s unclear how quickly that call came.

The call center is closed on Wednesdays and visitors are encouraged to use the online system, which Toubman said doesn’t always work for the population he serves.

“The long-standing Wednesday call center closings also are not acceptable for a state agency charged with serving a large population which has routinely been told by that agency to use that call center for help (a DSS notice of action issued on 11/20/23 states “If you have any questions, call the Benefit Center, Monday-Friday 7:30 am to 4:00 pm…”), and which has a high percentage of individuals who cannot use alternative on-line services or physical offices because of having disabilities or for reasons of poverty,” Toubman wrote in a Dec. 13 letter to DSS.

DSS said in its Dec. 13 letter to Toubman it is discussing reporting more call center data in addition to encouraging the use of the virtual callback option. It’s also looking to hire staff.

“As DSS has stated, and reiterates here, we recognize the need to continually improve services for our clients through the DSS Benefits Center. We have hired well-over 200 new eligibility staff and used the services of recent retirees to increase client support,” Hadler wrote. “We have also recently added more staff to the Tier 1 team, including this month, allowing for more callers to be served rapidly.”