U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, speaks during a hearing titled, “Oversight of A.I.: The Future of Journalism” on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Washington, D.C. Credit: Screengrab / U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary

News industry executives on Wednesday urged Congress to protect their content from generative artificial intelligence, especially tech companies that use articles and broadcasts to train their AI.

Executives from the News Media Alliance, National Association of Broadcasters, and Condé Nest said some AI companies have stolen content without compensation or altered images or videos of on-air reporters with deep fake technology.

“Without proper safeguards, we cannot rely upon a common set of facts that promote a healthy discourse. Without quality reporting, we cannot have an informed electorate and informed society,” Danielle Coffey, president and CEO of News Alliance Media, said.

The executives made their plea during a U.S. Senate hearing as lawmakers consider legislation aimed at establishing oversight of artificial intelligence.

U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, Senate Judiciary Chairman, and Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, chairman of the Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law, have co-sponsored a bill to create a framework for that oversight, including reinforcing copyright protections for the content created by news organizations and others.

Blumenthal said tech companies relying on generative AI have created an “existential crisis” for the news industry.

Several newsrooms have claimed tech companies have used their content to train generative AI models on how to write news articles, sometimes even plagiarizing those news organizations in the process.

The New York Times recently sued OpenAI and Microsoft for their use of Times’ articles to train their chatbots to write news articles.

At the same time, tech companies and social media platforms continue to earn the majority of digital advertising revenues. Roughly 3,000 newsrooms have closed over the last two decades, according to the Associated Press.

Executives said the problem goes beyond the theft of content and the competition for ad revenue, though. They also raised concerns about the way artificial intelligence can be used to create misinformation and disinformation.

“All our local personalities have is the trust of their local audiences and the second that that is undermined, that technology, these deep fakes, are going to put that on steroids,” Curtis Legeyt, president and CEO of the National Broadcasters Association, said.

Legeyt and others raised concerns that generative AI models will sometimes place stolen material from news outlets alongside inaccurate information, damaging the reputation of journalists.

In other cases, artificial intelligence has been used to alter or create entirely new videos of anchors saying things they never actually said. Such videos are also called deep fakes.

Jeff Jarvis, who runs the City University of New York’s Tow-Knight Center for Entrepreneurial Journalism, warned against taking too strong a stance against artificial intelligence.

Jarvis, an advocate for a less regulated internet, said AI also provides tools journalists can use, such as translating articles into other languages or helping to analyze documents.

“All these opportunities and more are at risk if we fence off the open internet,” he said.

Jarvis said calls for a crackdown on AI continue a history of newspapers trying to limit competition from new technologies.

He said newspapers have long followed a practice of using each other’s content, but in the past have tried to limit the ability of radio or television companies from generating news. He described the proposed bill as “protectionist legislation sought by lobbyists for a struggling industry.”

Blumenthal and Hawley seemed to side with news executives, though, saying AI companies should have to pay licensing fees when using news content to train their models.

“It’s critical to the future of journalism in the United States because local reporting is the life blood of our democracy,” Blumenthal said.

The bill would also require tech companies to disclose when their models have relied on copyrighted material when generating its own content.

It would additionally clarify that generative AI models are not covered by the 1996 Communications Decency Act, which has been used to protect social media companies from liability for content on their platforms.

Hawley said tech companies have voiced support for the potential of AI during past hearings, but he doesn’t hear the same optimism from constituents back home.

“When you actually talk to real people with real jobs,” you hear concerns, he said.

Hawley said his constituents are worried about both misinformation and disinformation and that they or their children could be the victim of altered pictures and videos that damage their reputation.