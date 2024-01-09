(Thom Bal via Shutterstock)

The state’s Office of Consumer Counsel (OCC) is requesting that the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) launch an investigation into Frontier’s service standards, which could potentially result in tens of thousands of dollars in civil penalties for the company.

On Monday, the OCC filed a petition with the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority requesting that the office investigate non-compliance with ‘Quality of Service’ standards that telecommunications companies are required to meet.

According to the petition, ‘Quality of Service’ standards were established in state law to protect public safety, in that residents need telecommunications providers to connect them to emergency services, medical professionals, and employers. These companies have to maintain networks that are available to residents and businesses, the petition states.

“Quality of Service standards exist to protect families, individuals and businesses from situations that put them at risk,” said Consumer Counsel Claire Coleman. “When a company that operates using the public right-of-way – that is the critical infrastructure along our streets and highways – fails to meet these standards, it is detrimental to the public’s safety, health, and welfare.”

The state’s certified telecommunications providers have to file semi-annual Quality of Service reports outlining their performance on a six-month basis in five categories: Trouble Reports Per Hundred Lines, Maintenance Appointments Met, Installation Appointments Met, Installation Interval, and Out of Service Repair.

The categories are then broken down by region (New Haven/Berkshire, Bridgeport/Gateway, Capitol, and East) as well as by average for the entire state.

Coleman said that her office reviewed Frontier’s compliance filings over 16 reporting periods, from January 2015 until the end of the most recent reporting period in June 2023.

The petition breaks down how Frontier didn’t meet minimum standards every year since 2015.

“The data becomes increasingly alarming as the semi-annual reports become more recent,” according to the petition.

For the ‘Maintenance Appointments Met’ category, the minimum standard requirement is 90 percent of appointments met. Frontier fell short of that standard for six consecutive months on average between all regions from January through June of 2015, according to the petition. No report was filed to explain the shortfalls or a proposed solution or timeline for improvement.

In 2023, The Maintenance Appointments Met metrics fell short for four consecutive months in January, February, March and April of 2023 in the Capitol region. During the same reporting period, these metrics fell short of the standard for six consecutive months in the East region.

Frontier fell short of the ‘Out of Service Repair Standard’, which requires 90 percent of all service repairs received by the company in any given 24-hour period to be cleared within 24 hours, for three consecutive months on average between all regions for three months in 2015.

In 2023, the OOS Repair standard fell short for five consecutive months for all regions, falling as low as 49.4 percent in the Capitol region in February 2023 and 35.2% in the East region in January 2023, according to the petition.

“OCC must emphasize that Frontier’s worsening trend of missed repair appointments and outages lasting more than 24 hours translates into an increasing number of real people who are unable to use essential telecommunications services, in the event of an emergency situation, including potentially life-threatening emergencies,” according to the petition. “These failures are simply unacceptable and must be investigated and remedied as they were between 2008 and 2011.”

Should PURA launch the investigation and then issue a Notice of Violation, state law would justify fines up to $10,000 per offense, with each day of non-compliance with the Quality of Service standards being deemed a separate offense under state law, according to the petition.

Asked to respond to OCC’s petition, Frontier issued the following statement: