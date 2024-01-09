Illegal THC-infused snacks on display during a Jan. 9, 2024 press conference. Credit: Hugh McQuaid / CTNewsJunkie

The state of Connecticut filed lawsuits Tuesday against seven businesses for selling illegal THC products, Attorney General William Tong announced, marking the second round of civil enforcement actions against retailers for the sale of cannabis-related products in the past year.

Tong announced the complaints alongside Consumer Protection Commissioner Bryan Cafferelli during a morning press conference in Hartford. The lawsuits represent the latest action in Connecticut’s ongoing effort to clamp down on the persistent sales of unregulated products containing a psychoactive substance found in cannabis and hemp.

“We are trying to keep cannabis products – especially illicit, untested, dangerous cannabis products – out of the hands of children,” Tong said. “Just because we have an adult-use cannabis market doesn’t mean you can do whatever you want.”

Tong’s office filed the complaints Tuesday morning against four retailers including: Greenleaf Farms, a CBD retailer in New London; Smoker’s Corner, a smoke shop in Norwich; Anesthesia Convenience & Smoke in New Haven; and Planet Zaza, a smoke shop in East Haven.

The state has also sued three wholesalers including Shark Wholesale in Bridgeport; Star Enterprise in New Britain; and New York-based smoke and vape wholesaler RZ Smoke.

The lawsuits mirror similar complaints filed against several businesses last February. As of Tuesday, three of those complaints had been resolved through settlements that included fines of $10,000, according to Tong’s office. Four of last year’s lawsuits were still pending.

On Tuesday, Tong and Cafferelli stood behind a table cluttered with hemp-derived delta-8 and delta-9 THC products, many wrapped in packaging designed to appear nearly identical to commonly available snack foods. They featured names like “Doweedos,” “3 Marijuanas,” and “Almond Joint.”

One package of THC-infused chips that may appear to a child to be indistinguishable from Doritos might contain six times the legal THC limit, Tong said. The state’s Poison Control Center has reported roughly 400 cases of THC poisoning by minors since 2021, he said. Most of those cases resulted in a trip to the hospital, Tong said.

Connecticut’s cannabis laws include a prohibition on product packaging designed to appeal to children and regulate the amount of THC that can be contained in a serving size or a package. Cafferelli said regulated products came with the benefit of state testing.

Consumer Protection Commissioner Bryan Cafferelli. Credit: Hugh McQuaid / CTNewsJunkie

“All these products, which are illegal, are untested. We have no idea what’s in them,” Cafferelli said. “We don’t know the amount of cannabis, if it is cannabis, if there are other drugs in there.”

The off-brand products have proliferated since 2018, when a national farm bill legalized the sale of hemp products. Last year, state lawmakers enacted more stringent rules for hemp-based THC products, effectively classifying them as cannabis and relegating their sale to the regulated market.

Tuesday’s actions come nearly one year after Connecticut launched its legal cannabis marketplace, which was set in motion by a 2021 law that legalized possession of the substance and created the framework for its regulation.

Cafferelli said there was an educational component to regulating a product that was still new to many consumers and retailers. However, he and Tong said the businesses the state had taken civil action against were warned before they were sued.

“It’s not just education. These people most likely know what the law is and are skirting it because they’re trying to participate in a market that’s regulated,” Cafferelli said. “That’s why the actions of the attorney general are so important, to send this message – that it’s not allowable, it will not be tolerated, that the legal market exists for a reason.”