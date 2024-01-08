ELLEN ANDREWS

Healthcare in Connecticut is expensive, and the quality doesn’t match the prices. We’ve had several mis-starts trying to reform our healthcare system. Perspectives vary, but lately I’ve heard some interesting statements that shed some light on the problems.

“Let the market work.”

Healthcare isn’t like the rest of the economy. When you need it, you will pay anything. A car salesman can’t tell us we need a moonroof, but if a healthcare provider says we need something, we get it.

A free market requires competition. But Connecticut’s healthcare market is dominated by just two huge health systems that are only getting bigger. We usually don’t have much of a choice between providers. Even if we did, there is little relevant price or quality information to help us choose. And regulators also have few levers to hold them accountable.

“It’s not about the money, but quality matters too.”

That’s very true, but money drives everything. Every dollar we spend on something that doesn’t improve care is a dollar we can’t spend on something that works. And quality reporting is badly underperforming. We are reducing the number of metrics we use, too many metrics are about process, not improving health, and we are allowing providers to decide which metrics they are held accountable for. My students don’t get to write their test questions.

“We don’t want to get behind other states.”

Case studies have their place and copying reported successes from other states is tempting. But we never hear about the many times the idea failed – it’s called publication bias. Healthcare isn’t a cookie-cutter. Just because a payment model worked in another state is no guarantee it will help Connecticut. Translating reforms between states, or even between communities, is very hard.

Especially when the evidence shows that the latest healthcare fad is failing miserably in other states, costing more and delivering less, we should wait. We can let other states figure it out before we rush in.

“We need to follow the federal government.”

The federal government funds a lot of our healthcare, so in some ways we have to listen to them. But national administrators, and the experts they listen to, often get reform wrong. They were wrong about the Affordable Care Act’s requirement that everyone get insurance coverage. When the individual mandate was repealed, nothing happened.

“Let’s keep it simple.”

Simplistic slogans abound in healthcare. During “managed care” in the 1990s, we heard that when insurers were paid a flat fee for all our care, they would lose money if they didn’t keep us healthy. In fact, they only lost money when they approved care – letting us remain unhealthy didn’t cost them anything. Another simplistic myth is that because Medicare and Medicaid payments are lower, they are driving up private insurance prices. But the evidence shows that providers, like other industries, charge as much as they can to whoever they can.

The newest slogan, “value-based” care, is a great idea in theory. Unfortunately, it’s often become shorthand for rewarding providers who spend less on our care. This isn’t working either.

“Let’s just get everyone together in a committee and let them figure it out.”

This is a go-to for Connecticut policymakers. By “everyone” they mean, all the industries that are now making money on the status quo. It’s fairly obvious why this keeps failing.

So, what does work in reform?

Trying things out, monitoring the impact and unintended consequences. We need to be brave and make changes to improve it or shut it down if it’s not working. Doubling down on a bad idea is an even worse idea.

We have to look upstream and stop wasting our efforts. Turning out a crowd when insurance rates are skyrocketing, or a hospital is planning to close a critical service is too late. We must be controlling prices, promoting competition, supporting the healthcare workforce, and funding proven upstream public health initiatives. These are all hard to do – politically and administratively. But we’ve tried all the easy, simple stuff and it’s not working.