A hemp-based THC product company that received a $1.25 million investment from a quasi-public Connecticut venture capital agency remains unable to sell its products in the state’s legal cannabis market, according to state regulators.

The company, called 1906, sells pills and tablets containing THC — a psychoactive substance contained in both hemp and cannabis — in dozens of states around the country, according to its website. Connecticut, which permits the sale of cannabis in its regulated market but has adopted restrictions on other types of THC products, is not one of those states.

It’s a notable distinction given that 1906 received $1.25 million in 2022 from Connecticut Innovations, a quasi-public state agency, which has an equity stake in the company.

The products are federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill, which allowed the sale of hemp products with a THC concentration of up to 0.3% on a “dry weight basis.” That law has helped create an industry that sells legal and largely unregulated products that provide effects similar to those of traditional cannabis.

However, 1906’s regulatory barriers in Connecticut are twofold. One issue stems from a statute passed last year by state policymakers, who saw the hemp-based products as exploiting a loophole around Connecticut’s legal cannabis law and escaping its carefully crafted regulations.

They supplanted the federal law’s dry weight limits with limitations on the number of THC milligrams contained in the hemp-based products on a per-serving and per-package basis. The change effectively reclassified all high THC products as cannabis in Connecticut and relegated their sale to state-licensed dispensaries.

Another issue is rooted in Connecticut’s cannabis regulations, which restrict the sale of cannabis pills, capsules and tablets to the state’s medical marijuana marketplace. The rule has been in place since October of 2021.

It was unclear Friday whether 1906 products were sold in Connecticut prior to last year’s change in state law or what plans the company has for its future in the state. Peter Barsoom, the company’s CEO and co-founder, did not respond to emails seeking comment left this week by CTNewsJunkie.

However, in a Monday report by CT Insider, Barsoom sounded optimistic that Connecticut may reconsider some of its current policies.

“As you may know, pills and tablets are not (yet) permissible in the adult use market,” he said, according to CT Insider. “So 1906 is not yet available in the legal dispensaries.”

The situation leaves the beneficiary of state funds with a murky path towards operating in Connecticut. Asked this week if the state investment in the company was premature, Lauren Carmody, chief marketing officer of Connecticut Innovations, said that risk was an inherent part of investment.

“Venture investing involves taking calculated risk and we do so early, when it can have the most impact and be the most profitable,” Carmody said in an email. “We invested in 1906 because they are an established brand with the ability to scale. We also look at the syndicate when investing and 1906 had strong investors with considerable knowledge in the space of cannabis investing.”

“[T]hey have encountered regulatory issues, which have affected their ability to manufacture and sell in Connecticut (and grow jobs here) but we hope to see that resolved in the future,” she said in a separate email.

However, Connecticut’s investment in a company with a multi-state operation raised eyebrows in 2022 among advocates wishing to see cannabis business licenses go to local businesses owned by residents from communities negatively impacted by the war on drugs.

During a webinar in April of 2022, Jason Ortiz, executive director of the Students For Sensible Drug Policy, peppered Barsoom with questions regarding his plans to apply for business licenses in Connecticut.

“If I’m applying for that same lottery license, you’re going to be able to put in a thousand lottery tickets and I can put in 10,” Ortiz told Barsoom, “using Connecticut Innovations money to squeeze me out. That is ridiculous.”

At the time, Rep. Anne Hughes, D-Easton, said 1906 was “skipping the line” with the help of a seven-figure investment from the quasi-public agency. Nearly two years later, 1906 has not been selected for any license to sell or manufacture cannabis products in Connecticut.

In an interview Friday, Hughes said that the company’s regulatory troubles were cold comfort for local businesses still struggling to raise enough capital to break into the marketplace.

“It would have been great if CT Innovations showed that kind of generosity, shall we say, to our own local entrepreneurs trying to get up and running,” Hughes said.