In a move officials hope will encourage more people to participate in energy regulatory proceedings, the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) on Wednesday voted to establish a program to make $1.2 million available to certain eligible groups to help them challenge public utilities.

The Stakeholder Group Compensation Program makes funds available to groups representing the interests of residential utility customers living in an environmental justice community, residential utility customers receiving protection as hardship cases, or small business customers.

PURA established the program in a final decision issued this week. PURA staff also created a webpage to provide an overview of who can apply for funds and how.

The initiative stemmed from legislation that requires PURA to create a process that would compensate groups that are considered underrepresented. Compensation can be used to cover attorney and/or expert witness fees. Stakeholder groups participating in dockets opened on or after Jan. 3 are eligible for the program.

There is a limit of $100,000 for each stakeholder group in a proceeding, $300,000 for all groups in a proceeding, and $1,200,000 total for all groups in all proceedings, according to PURA”s decision.

When PURA, after evaluating a case, orders a public utility company to make a compensation payment, the company has 30 days to so.

Bonnie Roswig, an attorney with the Center for Children’s Advocacy, submitted a letter to PURA prior to the release of the decision establishing the program.

According to the letter, Roswig expressed concern about the $100,000 and $300,000 limits, which were set by the legislature, as that may limit who consultants will work with.

“While intended to address the ability of stakeholder groups to participate alongside highly sophisticated investor-owned utilities, this limit also creates an uneven playing field within a limited pool of consultant expertise in demand by other ratepayer-funded organizations including the Authority’s Office of Education, Outreach and Enforcement, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, and the Office of Consumer Counsel, all of whom may retain consultants to assist their staffs in proceedings,” according to the letter. “The expenses for such services may not exceed two hundred thousand dollars for each agency per proceeding, unless there is good cause for exceeding this limit.”

Through the decision, PURA may require training for some participants as a condition of receiving an award. This will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

“In keeping with the Program’s objective to encourage and support underrepresented stakeholder participation, the Authority will not mandate training for all stakeholders. The Authority recognizes that, although training resources can support more effective engagement, a training mandate could impose an unnecessary burden to participation,” according to the decision. “Notably, some stakeholders may have existing expertise and experience in administrative proceedings. Further, there are existing resources available to applicants regarding public participation, as well as procedures that allow the Authority to remove disruptive participants. As such, the Authority finds that mandated training for all stakeholders is not necessary.”

A joint letter from the United Illuminating Company, Connecticut Natural Gas Company, and the Southern Connecticut Gas Company took issue with the ability of the companies to recover the cost of paying out compensation.

While the decision says that compensation paid by public service companies is recoverable, it only mentions how electric distribution companies may specifically recover those costs, according to the letter.