U.S. Census Bureau data showed Connecticut’s population increased by about 57,000 in 2022 and a new survey by United Van Lines shows that likely held steady in 2023.

United Van Lines estimated that about 47% moved into the state and about 53% moved out of the state in 2023.

The biggest reason people gave for moving to the Nutmeg state was family or a job. The biggest reason people moving was retirement.

With Connecticut home prices seeing an increase of around 9.8% last year, finding affordable housing has been one of the biggest obstacles for many residents. The median home price in Connecticut was around $381,620, according to Zillow.

A separate Zillow survey last month found that four of the 10 most popular markets were in Connecticut: West Hartford, Newington, Wethersfield, and Middletown.

The United Van Lines survey found that for the third consecutive year, Vermont stands out as the top destination for movers, with 65% of moves to the state being inbound. Among the reasons cited for relocating to Vermont, the desire to be closer to family led the way at 29%, followed by those seeking a lifestyle change (20%).

Conversely, New Jersey marks its sixth consecutive year as the state with the highest percentage of outbound moves, as 65% of New Jersey moves were outbound. The primary motivation for leaving the state was retirement, accounting for 27% of outbound moves.

In the Southeastern region of the United States, several states have gained popularity with a significant percentage of inbound moves. South Carolina (63%), North Carolina (60%), and Alabama (60%) have experienced a surge in relocation. Arkansas (60%) and West Virginia (58%) have also risen in the rankings, joining the list of top inbound states in 2023.

On the other hand, the Midwest and Western regions of the U.S. continue to see an outbound moving trend. Illinois (61%), Michigan (58%), and California (58%) featured among the top states with a high percentage of outbound moves in 2023. North Dakota (61%) and Kansas (55%) have significantly decreased in ranking, joining the list of top outbound states.

“We are continuing to see the trend that Americans are moving to more affordable, lower-density areas across the country, with many heading to Southern states,” United Van Lines Vice President of Corporate Communications Eily Cummings said. “Movers are also becoming more strategic with their planning, as relocation continues to be driven by factors such as the price of housing, regional climates, urban planning and job growth.”