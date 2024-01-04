A police officer speaks to a motorist during a traffic stop in a new, educational video from the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association’s Traffic Safety Committee in collaboration with the state Department of Motor Vehicles. The video is expected to be released in a few months. Credit: Screengrab / Connecticut Police Chiefs Association Traffic Safety Committee

Watertown Police Chief Joshua Bernegger has two children who are newly-licensed drivers, so he is familiar with the feeling of angst parents may have as their children first start navigating all the challenges of the road.

But, Bernegger said, he was surprised to find out that prospective drivers weren’t taken through what may happen during traffic stops as part of their training.

“Pull over to the right and stop, and that’s about as far as it went,” Bernegger said.

Bernegger is the chair of the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association’s Traffic Safety Committee, which has produced two videos as part of its “Breaking Barriers” program. That initiative started in 2017 as an effort to improve communications between law enforcement and motorists during traffic stops.

“There’s a lot of discussion about the gap between police procedures and what the public’s expectations are so I think a little education in this realm would really go a long way so the public can understand what to expect from the police officer,” Bernegger explained.

He said he hopes the videos, which were funded by a state Department of Transportation grant, will help remind officers what the newly-licensed driver may be feeling if or when they are pulled over the first time.

According to CT Data Collaborative, there were a total of 313,346 traffic stops in 2022 – 39% fewer stops compared to 2019 when there were a total of 513,000. There were around 242,000 stops in 2020 and 274,000 in 2021.

This year, the state legislature passed a new law requiring police officers to notify drivers of the reasons for the stop, which some police departments maintained they were already training their officers to do.

Sen. Herron Gaston, a Bridgeport Democrat, said at the time that the law was necessary as some may have experienced bias during traffic stops.

One of the videos, which is nearly 4 minutes in length, features one-on-one discussions between a diverse group of officers and drivers. The drivers are asking the officers questions, like whether the entire interaction is recorded, and both sides describe how he or she feels at the moment of a traffic stop.

One driver tells the officer he is speaking to that he feels like the prey while the officer is the predator.

“When you guys pull over somebody in the community, you don’t know what’s going to happen,” the man says. The officer then responds, “do you know that we feel the same way?”

Many of the drivers report feeling nervous, crying after the stop, scared they are going to be arrested.

Police officers also describe being nervous, adding that traffic stops are often dangerous as they don’t know who is in the car and what they may encounter.

The second video, clocking in at nearly 7 minutes, is a simulation of a traffic stop for speeding. The video is narrated by a young woman.

The video goes over the traffic stop step by step, including putting the car in park, keeping movements to a minimum, staying in the car while the officer runs the information, and to not get alarmed if another police car arrives to provide support.

The video also mentions how drivers are notified how to contest a ticket and that they can file a report with the state if they feel they were pulled over based on race, gender, or ethnicity.

The videos will be officially released about two months from now. Bernegger said the state Department of Motor Vehicles came in as a partner, adding that the goal is for every person who takes a driver education class to see the videos.