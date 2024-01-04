A cannabis gifting event on the front lawn of the state Capitol.

Attorney General William Tong sent a cease and desist order to HighBazaar of Hamden warning them that their market appears to be in violation of Connecticut’s cannabis laws.

“It appears that these events involve the illegal marketing and sale of cannabis outside of the regulated market and that the events are accessible to individuals under the age of 21,” Tong states in the letter.

Connecticut law allows everyone over the age of 21 to possess and consume cannabis, but the products sold in the state “must meet rigorous teting and packaging requirements.”

He said HighBazaar is not licensed to sell cannabis in Connecticut.

In 2022, the legislature addressed its gifting law so these types of markets like the one in Hamden could not exist.

“It’s where people go in, they pay a cover charge or they can buy a t-shirt and get an ounce of cannabis,” Rep. Mike D’Agostino, D-Hamden, said during a House debate. “It’s a barter system, a barter exchange marketplace that’s set up and it’s caused by a loophole in our laws that allows the gifting of cannabis.”

The law immediately prohibits residents from gifting the plant to another person in exchange for any kind of donation or indirect payment. It allows towns to levy up to $1,000 in fines against people who violate the new rules.

Responding to pushback from state cannabis advocates, lawmakers crafted the policy so it explicitly does not prohibit residents from giving cannabis to their friends and family so long as the exchange is not transactional in nature.

Joseph R. Accettullo and Cody Roberts of J&C Productions LLC were not immediately available for comment about how their market operates.

However, other cannabis advocates say the state is being heavy-handed with its enforcement of a community that’s seeking to broaden the understanding of the drug and open up the market to small craft producers and caregivers.

“Instead of solving for the root causes of our state’s ailing cannabis industry, we continue to pull the wrong levers,” Louis Rinaldi said. “On one side we have a group of advocates whose net impact on cannabis policy has been regressive, after flaunting their exploitation of the gifting loophole and forcing state legislators to close it. On the other side, we have elected officials who instead of serving the people, serve as enforcers of market share protectionism for the state’s four incumbent licensed producers. All while frustrated patients and consumers continue to source from outside Connecticut’s regulated market due to ongoing quality, pricing and trust concerns.”

Tong’s letter Thursday follows a series of actions to combat the sale of illegal cannabis in Connecticut, including high-THC delta-8 and delta-9 edibles. Last year, Tong sent warning letters to all Connecticut licensed retailers of electronic vaping products advising them that sale of delta-8 THC by unlicensed retailers may be illegal.

Tong’s office has three pending enforcement actions, and has secured judgments against four additional Connecticut retailers for alleged violations of the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act over the sale of illegal delta-8 THC. Additional investigations are active and ongoing.