U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney announces new funding during a January 3, 2024 press conference in Coventry. Credit: Hugh McQuaid / CTNewsJunkie

When homeowners Kristen and Anne Kane settled back into their Coventry home after replacing its crumbling foundation, they were left footing the bill for a roughly $20,000 gap between their expenses and what an available assistance program covered.

On Wednesday, they hosted U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney and others to announce the release of $2 million in federal funding, designed to help close that gap for other homeowners impacted by pyrrhotite, a mineral found to be ruining concrete in building foundations throughout eastern Connecticut.

“All said and done, as a homeowner, our out-of-pocket expenses were well over $20,000,” Kristen Kane said after her family spent around two months out of their house while its foundation was replaced.

Homeowner Kristen Kane discusses the costs of replacing a foundation. Credit: Hugh McQuaid / CTNewsJunkie

“It’s the yard, it’s the walkway, it’s the driveway repairs, it’s your living expenses,” she said. “It’s everything the program doesn’t cover — while the program covers an enormous amount, you’d have to take out a loan to get through these [additional] expenses.”

The program the Kanes benefitted from is the Connecticut Foundations Solutions Indemnity Corporation — a state-funded captive insurance company, which, as of Wednesday, officials said had helped more than 840 property owners replace their crumbling foundations.

The funding announced this week by Courtney, a Democrat who represents Connecticut’s 2nd Congressional District, aims to help with the residual expenses, which low- and moderate-income households incur when they undertake the costly effort of uprooting their families, lifting their homes and replacing their foundations.

“The state, despite its really valiant efforts to provide a solution here, does not cover that part of the process,” Courtney said. “What we’re announcing here today is a new program called the Gap Foundation Financing Program. It is program to fill the breach for homeowners to pay those costs that are not covered by CFSIC.”

To be eligible for the new assistance program, homeowners must fall below income thresholds ranging from $66,150 for a single filer to $94,500 for a family of four. The maximum benefit under the program is around $32,000 per household.

Homeowners wishing to apply for the Gap Foundation Funding program can do so on the Capitol Region Council of Governments’ website. The $2 million in federal funding will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis and, as of Wednesday, CRCOG Chief Operating Officer Pauline Yoder said 10 homeowners had applied.

CFSIC Superintendent Mike Maglaras praised Courtney’s efforts and called the new gap funding program a milestone in the ongoing effort to help Connecticut homeowners contending with crumbling foundations. In the past, Maglaras said the funding gap had caused some homeowners to walk away from the costly replacement process.

“For the first time, federal money is being introduced into this program to cover that gap for eligible people,” he said. “We’re going to work very hard to get those families who walked away from the potential of their claim back in the stream again.”

The Kanes, whose home was built in 1984, said the cost of replacing its foundation ran about $155,000, which was covered by CFSIC.

However, the Kanes, who have two daughters, will not benefit from the new program, which will only apply to homeowners who have yet to replace their foundations. They still welcomed the additional assistance for families undergoing the hardship they experienced.

“It just means a lot to us to have other families, especially families with children, to be able to have a little bit of extra assistance with the process,” Anne Kane said.