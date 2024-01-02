A small group of pro-Palestinians, who did not identify themselves as representing any particular group, hijacked a ceremony at West Hartford Town Hall Tuesday afternoon, directing their comments at Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, who was preparing to administer the oath of office to Town Clerk Leon Davidoff.

"We demand that Susan Bysiewicz call for an immediate ceasefire and end to the 35-year-long Israeli occupation of Palestine," one of the handful of protestors began shouting as Bysiewicz was speaking at the podium. "Cut business ties with the genocidal state of Israel, and end all trade in occupied land. Call for an end to training operations between the IDF and the Connecticut police department," one protestor said.