U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal during a press conference on Jan. 2, 2023 Credit: Hugh McQuaid / CTNewsJunkie

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal joined a disability rights advocate Tuesday to urge federal health care regulators to allow certain consumers to opt out of Medicare Advantage plans in response to a United Healthcare advertising campaign, which they called “deceptive.”

During a chilly mid-morning press conference outside the state Capitol building, Blumenthal displayed a full page newspaper advertisement, run by United Healthcare during the health insurance open enrollment period in November and December.

The ad promoted UHC’s Medicare Advantage plans, available for consumers eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid. Although the advertisement suggested patients could access more benefits with the supplemental plan, Blumenthal said that switch led to more restrictions than advantages for most consumers.

“This ad is misleading and deceptive,” Blumenthal said. “United Healthcare promised extra benefits from its Medicare Advantage plan. In fact, there were no extra benefits. There were only additional burdens imposed on Medicare eligible, low-income senior and disabled patients.”

Those burdens could include more restrictive provider networks, meaning patients may be forced to switch doctors if their current provider is not covered under the advantage plan and potentially new pre-approval requirements patients can use the services.

Meanwhile, benefits promised by the ad — including dental services and eye exams — were already covered by standard Medicaid plans, he said.

It was unclear Tuesday how many consumers enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans during the open enrollment period that ended last month. However, Sheldon Toubman, an attorney for Disability Rights Connecticut, said around 94,000 people were enrolled in Connecticut last year. Sheldon Toubman, an attorney for Disability Rights Connecticut Credit: Hugh McQuaid / CTNewsJunkie

“The consequence for folks we represent and for elderly folks is that they are losing something,” Toubman said, pointing to the more-narrow provider networks which advantage plan patients must choose from.

“So now you’re restricted in where you can get your services and people sign up for these plans not realizing what’s happening, thinking they’re getting something extra when they’re not and now they have a problem with access,” he said.

Blumenthal called on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to allow a new open enrollment period for individuals who signed up for a Medicare Advantage plan in order to switch back to their traditional plans. He also called on federal authorities to impose financial penalties on UHC for publishing misleading ads.

“These people were lured into a plan that imposed additional burdens without any extra benefits, with false promises and deceptive ads by United Healthcare,” he said.

United Healthcare did not immediately respond to a request for comment left on Tuesday. However the health insurance company called criticisms leveled last month at its advertisements “baseless,” in a statement.

“Medicare Advantage enrollment has doubled in the last decade because of the incredible value it delivers for members,” a United Healthcare spokesperson said in December. “Compared to Original Medicare, Medicare Advantage plans offer broader coverage and benefits, drive better health outcomes, and higher consumer satisfaction.”

The advertisements in question provided Medicare-eligible people with accurate and complete information on their Medicare options, including the CMS-approved advantage plan, the spokesperson said.

In a statement last month, a spokesperson for CMS said the agency was looking into allegations related to the UHC marketing. Rules adopted last year tightened the agency’s marketing oversight, which involved reviewing all ads received by CMS, the spokesperson said.

“Despite these efforts, CMS continues to see middlemen, such as third-party marketing organizations, exploiting regulatory technicalities to circumvent the spirit of these new rules,” the spokesperson said in December. “They attempt to further pad their bottom lines by developing advertisements that attempt to creatively circumvent CMS marketing rules and avoid the requirements for ads to be submitted, reviewed, and approved by CMS.”

Blumenthal said many people who switched to Medicare Advantage plans may not yet realize their negative impacts, but will soon feel buyer’s remorse as they try to use their health insurance plans in the coming weeks.

“There’s a real practical impact here which people are going to begin to feel in the months of the new year,” Blumenthal said. “These burdens have not yet hit people because they haven’t gone back to their doctor to be told, ‘Oh I’m not in your new network under Medicare Advantage.’”