A ballot drop box in Connecticut. Credit: Christine Stuart / CTNewsJunkie

Absentee ballots became available Tuesday for the closely watched second mayoral primary in Bridgeport, where voters will once again be asked to select a Democratic candidate in a court-ordered Jan. 23 election.

Although election officials began accepting applications for absentee ballots late last week, Jan. 2 marked the first day in which ballots would be available in a shortened process outlined Friday by Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas.

“With a shortened campaign window for this election, it is more important than ever that those involved in the absentee ballot process understand the requirements,” Thomas said in a press release. “The election monitors are working with the Bridgeport Town Clerk’s office on educating everyone who signs out applications on their responsibilities.”

Thomas has appointed two election monitors to oversee this month’s primary: Peggy Reeves, a former election director who monitored Bridgeport’s general election in November, and Waterbury Republican Registrar of Voters Tim DeCarlo.

In a release last week, Thomas said both monitors had a deep knowledge of Connecticut’s election laws and policies.

“By sharing the election monitor role, we are mirroring Connecticut’s tradition of party parity while also building in redundancy to provide a constant presence in Bridgeport despite any life emergencies or illness,” she said.

As of Friday, nearly 4,700 absentee ballots had been requested in the coming rematch between incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim and his Democratic challenger John Gomes, according to the office.

During the city’s first primary in September, Ganim prevailed over Gomes by 251 votes. Gomes successfully challenged that outcome in court, citing surveillance videos depicting Ganim supporters making deposits of numerous absentee ballots in city dropboxes, in apparent violation of state election laws restricting who may handle a voter’s absentee ballot.

Bridgeport Superior Court Judge William Clark ordered a new election in early November.

“The totality of the evidence presented is sufficient to demonstrate that a substantial number of ballots were handled improperly in violation of mandatory provisions of Connecticut law,” Clark wrote at the time.

Last week, Thomas’s office outlined some additional election security measures being taken for this month’s primary, including thorough training on absentee ballot policies for the city’s new Town Clerk Charlie Stallworth and the Bridgeport police department.

The Office of the Secretary of the State also released videos in both English and Spanish explaining Connecticut’s absentee ballot laws.

State law generally requires voters to claim one of several excuses in order to vote by absentee ballot rather than in person. Voters who choose to vote by absentee are required to drop off their ballots themselves or choose one of a limited number of designees to return the ballot for them. Those include caregivers, election officials, police officers and some family members.