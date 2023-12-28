An electric vehicle charging Credit: Hugh McQuaid / CTNewsJunkie

A recent poll shows that voters in the state are largely against the idea of banning the sale of new vehicles equipped with internal combustion engines in the coming years.

The poll was conducted after Gov. Ned Lamont withdrew regulations to incrementally phase out the sale of new gas-powered vehicles.

The poll, commissioned by the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) and conducted by RG Strategies in early December, surveyed 500 registered likely voters in Connecticut. It found that 59% of those surveyed oppose a potential ban on the sale of new gas and diesel-powered cars and trucks, even with proposals suggesting such bans could take effect as early as 2035. Approximately 63% of independent voters, or nonpartisan voters, also expressed their opposition to the ban on internal combustion engines.

“As rumors swirl around Hartford of a potential special session to adopt the California regulations that would ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars and diesel trucks, today’s poll sends a clear-cut message to legislators that they should reject any attempt to do so,” Chris Herb, president of the Connecticut Energy Marketers Association, said. “With six out of ten Connecticut voters opposing the proposed ban, there is no question that this is a bad policy that lacks the support of the public. With the regulations starting as soon as 2027, they are just too much too soon and the public simply does not want them.”

Lori Brown, president of the Connecticut League of Conservation Voters, said special interests like the Specialty Equipment Market Association have been “dumping money on this propaganda,” for months in other states too, but unlike other states Connecticut has a Regulations Review Committee.

She said the poll is misleading because it’s not a ban on gas-powered vehicles, but the start of a process to phase in more electric vehicles.

“We are not going to reach our climate goals if we don’t pass these regulations,” Brown said.

The poll suggests that the rising cost of living and increasing prices, combined with the additional expenses associated with electric vehicles (EVs), are among the main reasons behind voters’ opposition to the ban. Approximately 69% of respondents believe that such a measure would disproportionately affect low-income families. When asked about their priorities, 26% of voters identified taxes as their top concern, followed by 16% who cited rising inflation and high costs, and 13% who focused on an unstable economy and job availability. These economic concerns collectively represent 64% of Connecticut voters’ top priorities.

Brown said the low-income communities are heavily impacted by transportation pollution and these regulations would begin to lower that. She said a lot of people impacted by the pollution are not the ones who are going to be buying new electric vehicles, which she said are more affordable than the opposition is trying to claim. But they are impacted by the pollution from the gas-powered vehicles on the road.

The poll also found that 67% of surveyed voters believe that electric vehicles pose other environmental threats, such as the mining and extraction of rare minerals for EV batteries. A majority, 56%, also view the potential ban as an example of government overreach that limits affordable choices for Connecticut’s families.

The poll found that over half of respondents (51%) indicated that they would be less likely to vote for an elected official who supports a ban on new gas-powered cars, with this sentiment being particularly pronounced among independent or nonpartisan voters, 56% of whom shared this view.

“Connecticut residents are already dealing with the high prices of goods, taxes, and the challenges of today’s economy.” said Karen Bailey-Chapman, Senior Vice President of Public and Government Affairs for SEMA. “That’s why they overwhelmingly believe that a government ban on new sales of gas- and diesel-powered vehicles will only add to their already heavy burdens, saddling those who can least afford it with new costs and taxes, and failing to solve the environmental problems it should purportedly help. Connecticut voters want the freedom to make the best choices for their families and their pocketbooks – not government dictating what consumers must buy or what technology we use to achieve lower emissions.”