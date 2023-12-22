Connecticut employers added around 500 jobs in November, an increase largely eclipsed by downward revisions to October gains, according to a Thursday report from the Labor Department.

The report, which revised last month’s job gains from 3,700 to 3,400, also found the state’s unemployment rate tick up slightly from 3.5% to 3.6%.

November’s biggest gains were in the educational and health services supersectors, which added a total of around 1,000 jobs, followed by the government sector and manufacturing sector, which added around 800 jobs each.

Those gains were offset by a decrease of 1,200 jobs in the professional and business services sector and 500 jobs in the financial activities sector, according to the report.

In a video posted to the Labor Department’s YouTube page, Patrick Flaherty, the agency’s director of research and information, said November’s gains represented slower growth than the department had observed through most of this year, when Connecticut averaged about 2,300 additional jobs each month.

“When 2023 began, many economists were predicting a slow-down or even a recession this year but instead job growth has been slightly faster [than the pace set in 2022],” Flaherty said. “Both total jobs and private sector employment remain above pre-pandemic levels.”

In a press release, Labor Commissioner Dante Bartolomeo said that the state’s economy remained strong with balanced growth across industries.

“We continue to see workforce expansion, which is good news for employers who are trying to recruit from a smaller post-pandemic labor pool,” Bartolomeo said. “With more than 75,000 jobs posted in Connecticut, more workers coming off the sidelines creates opportunity for both employers and job seekers—and will keep our economy headed in the right direction.”

The report included good news for the state’s business community, which has struggled with workforce shortages. In a press release, Chris DiPentima, president and CEO of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association, said the state labor force grew by 1,100 people last month.

Although November marked the third consecutive month in which the labor force increased, DiPentima said the state was 13,600 lower than it was last year.

“We have 1.3 job openings for every unemployed person, and while we continue to see encouraging trends, it’s clear that job growth is not keeping pace with the demands of our economy,” DiPentima said.