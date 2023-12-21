Nearly 1,500 Connecticut residents signed a petition urging the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority to reject The Connecticut Water Company’s application to increase its rates by more than $21 million.

The Connecticut chapter of the American Association of Retired Persons this week submitted the petition against the potential 18 percent increase in the rates, which, if approved, would go into effect July 1, 2024.

AARP, through the petition and submitted testimony to PURA, says the increase – which could be as high as $232 per year depending on how much water a customer uses – is just not affordable for older adults.

“Utility rates are an essential pocketbook issue for Connecticut residents 50-plus and their families, many of whom struggle to pay their utility bills and other household expenses like food and medicine,” said John Erlingheuser, AARP Connecticut Senior Advocacy Director, in public comments filed with PURA. “The economic effects of inflation and other pressures continue to impact Connecticut residents’ finances, and more must be done to help families access the water they need.”

Erlingheuser also questioned the company’s requested return on equity – 10.5% – which AARP argues is “excessive given the existing Connecticut Public Utility Regulatory Authority’s ratemaking policies which partially mitigate financial risks for CWC.”

Aside from the concerns outlined by AARP, its representatives expressed support for Connecticut Water Company’s programs for customers with financial difficulties, adding they hoped the company would expand these services.

Enfield Mayor Ken Wilson has also filed public comments criticizing the proposed increase.

“Seniors on fixed incomes, along with low-and middle-income families, will be disproportionately affected,” Wilson wrote. “In fact, many have already been forced to make cuts to their household expenditures based on the rising costs of living.”

Wilson also argues that the increase would place a burden on Enfield’s budget, potentially resulting in cuts to technology, training and development, and recreation.

Connecticut Water representatives have said its operations have been hit by the costs of higher inflation. Their application for the increase in rates is also the result of more than $143 million in investments made in water and wastewater systems infrastructure.

The company lists the following projects:

Solar arrays in Clinton and Colchester;

A new, $12 million groundwater treatment facility in East Windsor;

A 5.3-mile interconnection between the water systems in Somers and Stafford, including a new pump station and tank;

3,500 feet of new main to improve water quality in Middlebury, and;

A new 1-million-gallon storage tank in Plainfield.

According to their statement released at the time they filed for the rate increase in October, Connecticut Water pointed out that utilities are only allowed to recover infrastructure investments after projects are completed, in service, and confirmed by PURA to be a benefit to customers.

“Likewise, Connecticut Water is operating on expense levels reviewed and authorized in the last general rate case,” the statement read. “Since the last GRC, the costs of energy, treatment chemicals, labor and borrowing have increased, but these costs are not recovered in rates for water service.”