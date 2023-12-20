Gov. Ned Lamont and a group of state officials discuss tax cuts during a Dec. 20, 2023 press conference Credit: Hugh McQuaid / CTNewsJunkie

Connecticut officials from both parties gathered at the state Capitol Wednesday to remind residents of an incoming holiday gift in the form of tax cuts taking effect in January, including the first reductions in state income tax rates in decades.

Gov. Ned Lamont joined legislative leaders and constitutional officers for the morning press conference held in the Capitol’s Old Appropriations Room. They highlighted a combined total of around $460 million in tax reductions passed in this year’s state budget and touted improvements to Connecticut’s fiscal health that made the cuts possible.

“We are much better off when we work together and we worked together on this budget and I think it’s making a real difference for people,” Lamont said. “We’re not a cheap state and we’re doing everything we can to make life a little more affordable for our folks.”

The cuts becoming effective Jan. 1 include changes to two income tax rates affecting middle income filers. The current 3% rate on the first $10,000 of income for single filers and $20,000 for joint will drop to 2% while the 5% rate on the next $40,000 for single and $80,000 for joint filers will be reduced to 4.5%.

Senate President Martin Looney said the change reflected an ongoing effort to make Connecticut’s income tax structure more progressive so people at lower income levels are taxed at lower rates.

“We have now, I think, really struck a blow for progressivity for low and moderate income people in Connecticut,” Looney said. “That is critically important.”

Another change touted Wednesday broadened the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit from 30.5% to 40% of the federal EITC. The expansion, which was retroactive for this year but will be felt by taxpayers filing next year, will impact around 211,000 of the state’s lowest-income residents.

Meanwhile, another tax change will ease a so-called cliff applying to deductions on certain pension and annuity income for retired people. Currently, taxpayers become abruptly ineligible for the deduction if their income exceeds a certain threshold. Beginning next year, the deduction will be phased out gradually as their income increases.

House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora said the tax cuts were the product of bipartisan cooperation, for which he credited the governor, and adherence to a set of fiscal constraints like the state spending and volatility caps that have helped to generate a series of budget surpluses.

“An important part of those reforms to not just help us in government spending and right-size government but also to right-size the tax code for the state of Connecticut,” Candelora said. “I just am here to applaud the governor in making sure we were at a point in time last year where we were able to right-size our tax code.”

Lawmakers committed this year to extending the fiscal constraints for at least the next five years. Though the guardrails are often praised for forcing the state to live within its budgetary means, advocates of boosting state support for a variety of vulnerable populations have also contended the constraints prevent Connecticut from properly funding long-neglected services.

On Wednesday, Comptroller Sean Scanlon said the fiscal restraint had helped Connecticut save $650 million because of excess payments on state pension liabilities made possible by the guardrails.

“By paying down debt, we can meet more needs in this moment by doing the right thing on a long term basis,” Scanlon said. “Today is a great day in Connecticut. We’ve been having some good days recently. That’s because we’ve been disciplined; we’re taking our medicine; we’re doing the right thing and as a result of that we will continue to see more progress but we’ll also be able to give more relief to the people who need it.”

The governor suggested his proposal for next year’s budget adjustments may be more modest when the session begins in February though he declined to offer more details when asked to elaborate by reporters.

“We don’t have as much excess revenue, we’re going to have a lean budget going forward this next cycle, but we’re going to stay true to our North Star and keep this state moving forward for everybody,” Lamont said.