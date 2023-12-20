Credit: Tashatuvango / Shutterstock

ELWOOD WATSON

Most of us are aware of Donald Trump’s habit of routinely espousing devious and derogatory rhetoric. What we apparently were unaware of was the boundaries he was willing cross, and his willingness to parrot the words of one of the most sadistic and scurrilous human beings to ever walk this earth.

During a campaign stop at a hockey rink New Hampshire last week, Trump echoed the words of Adolf Hitler with comments about migrants from mostly Africa, Asia, and South America “poisoning the blood of our country.” This phrase is mentioned a number of times in Hitler’s book “Mein Kampf” to describe the “influx of foreign blood” as “poison.”

When asked about such problematic remarks, most Republicans refused to respond. Lindsey Graham, the South Carolina senator who flip flops with the frequency of a weathervane, said, “We’re talking about language. I could care less what language people use as long as we get it right.”

On the contrary, Chris Christie, one of Trump’s most diehard critics on the right, wasted no time going after Trump, “He’s disgusting,” Christie said. “And what he’s doing is dog-whistling to Americans who feel absolutely under stress and strain from the economy and from the conflicts around the world.”

Christie is one the few Republican politicians who have any semblance of a political spine. After all, did Graham believe that Trump was “right” in the language he espoused? If so, what was he spot on about? The fact that Republican presidential candidates Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy – both the products of immigration themselves – refused to weigh in on the issue demonstrates how low the party of Lincoln has sunk.

The Biden campaign wasted little time in seizing upon such rancid commentary, slamming Trump for parroting Hitler, praising Kim Jong Un, and quoting Vladimir Putin.

“Trump is not shying away from his plan to lock up millions of people into detention camps and continues to lie about that time when Joe Biden obliterated him by over 7 million votes three years ago,” Biden’s campaign said in a statement. “Echoing the grotesque rhetoric of fascists and violent white supremacists and threatening to oppress those who disagree with the government are dangerous attacks on the dignity and rights of all Americans, on our democracy, and on public safety.”

While I agree with the Biden White house that such rhetoric is deplorable, the reality is there are many Americans who concur with Trump’s perverse assessment. These men and women see America as a nation by, of, and for white people, and that everyone else is not entitled to reside within its borders and have no right to partake in its advantages.

If re-elected, Trump has vowed to complete the border wall, reimplement travel bans and spearhead mass deportation efforts. He has also pledged to outlaw birthright citizenship for those born to immigrants living in the country illegally. Thus, whenever Donald Trump gleefully embraces such “blood and soil” rhetoric at rallies on the campaign trail, it is eagerly anticipated catnip for his diehard MAGA supporters to feast upon.

Racial, gender, and cultural politics have always been at the forefront of American society. Think slavery, suffrage, civil rights. Today the dissension is splintered across several issues, including immigration, race, abortion, sexuality, free speech, and religious freedom.

The current Republican Party has become so rapacious and amoral in its blind thirst for power, they seem determined to nullify any election outcomes or social movements not conducive to their agenda. We have already seen the GOP engage in this sort of undemocratic activity with voter suppression and the restrictive election laws they have enacted.

Republicans made the decision decades ago to forgo all efforts to win over the votes an ever-increasing non-white, racially diverse, left-leaning populace. Instead, they have decided to repress all entities whose ideology does not square with theirs.

The acrimonious rhetoric of the far right betrays an undeniable truth – they are terrified their stronghold on the current state of affairs will erode if they are unable to manipulate the laws and future elections. Thus, they are attempting to establish a form of minority rule, a sort-of “Jim Crow 2” for the 21st century.