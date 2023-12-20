Only in Connecticut can you buy cannabis and place a bet, but can’t purchase liquor on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

“Every year we remind consumers and businesses that, due to Connecticut law, hours for some liquor permittees change during the holidays. If you choose to consume alcohol with your holiday celebrations, be sure to make those purchases ahead of time, and, of course, please drink responsibly,” Consumer Protection Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli said. “And, because we regulate many things you may be wondering about, Connecticut Law does not prohibit the sale of cannabis, or limit your ability to place wagers during the holidays. No matter how you choose to spend the holidays, please know your limit, arrange designated drivers and be respectful of the establishments and communities where you celebrate.”

The only days liquor stores will be closed are Christmas Day, Dec. 25 and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, which both fall on Monday this year. Grocery stores are also prohibited from selling beer on those days.

Establishments like restaurants that sell alcohol on these days may still sell it for consumption on the premises. And on New Year’s Eve restaurants may sell until 3 a.m.

When it comes to cannabis, residents are encouraged to check the hours of the dispensaries on those two days.