It might feel a little early to be talking about the 2024 presidential preference primary, but some important deadlines are fast approaching for Connecticut residents who want to participate.

Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas said in order to vote in the April 2, 2024 primary voters must be registered with a political party. The deadline to switch your party registration to a different party to vote in the primary is 90 days before, or Jan. 2, 2024.

“It is important for voters to understand how the process works and not lose out on an opportunity to participate because of missing important deadlines,” said Thomas. “I hope this reminder encourages voters to check their voter registration to make sure they are ready to vote in April, as voters can sometimes be inadvertently unsubscribed from a party, be new to the state and unfamiliar with the election laws or just not think about the Presidential Preference Primary until it is too late to make the change.”



The Presidential Preference Primary is a primary election when members of a political party select their party’s candidate for president. Only registered members of a political party that is nominating a presidential candidate can vote in this election.

If voters are not registered with a party, in Connecticut, they are known as “unaffiliated” voters and may register with a party by March 15, 2024 to participate in the Presidential Preference Primary.

If you’re not sure about your party affiliation you can visit, myvote.ct.gov/lookup. For more details on the primary election calendar please visit the Secretary of the State’s website.