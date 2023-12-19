Attorney General William Tong speaks to reporters following a Dec. 19, 2023 press conference. Credit: Hugh McQuaid / CTNewsJunkie

Millions of Google Play store users will get a share of a $700 million settlement between the tech giant and state attorneys general, who argued the Android store imposed unfair terms on software developers, Attorney General William Tong announced Tuesday.

Under the settlement, filed Monday in the U.S. District Court of Northern California, Google will pay $630 million in restitution to consumers and another $70 million to states. The agreement resolves a lawsuit claiming that Google monopolized its app store and imposed contracts aimed at deterring competing software stores on Android devices.

Tong described the settlement during a Tuesday morning press conference in the lobby of his Hartford offices.

“If you have an Android phone, you want to access any app, you have to go through the app store and for many years now, Google has dominated that space through restrictive contracts, through technological barriers and basically, ‘You play by our rules or you don’t play at all,’” Tong said. “That impacts customer choice, app choice and price.”

Tong’s office was unsure Tuesday how many Connecticut residents would be entitled to restitution under the settlement.

Eligible consumers will have spent money through Google’s online marketplace between August of 2016 and September of this year. Restitution payments will be refunded automatically to users’ accounts within the 2024 calendar year and will range from $2 up to as much as $10,000 in rare cases, depending on how much money consumers spent in the store, officials said.

Tong said he expected the settlement’s most important impact would be on the terms of Google’s app store, which will now have more competitive and, potentially cheaper, services and apps.

“Essentially what we’re making Google do is to open up the app store to developers, to competitors, to allow app developers to use alternative payment systems other than Google’s Play Store billing system,” he said. “They can advertise services and billing services and processing services at a price lower than they have been able to do now.”

In addition to allowing alternative billing systems, the terms of the settlement require Google to allow the preloading of third-party app stores on Android phones for at least seven years among other requirements, according to a press release from Tong’s office.

The lawsuit coincided with a related case involving Epic Games, the developer behind the popular video game “Fortnite,” which last week won a lawsuit against Google for illegally dominating its app store.

Tuesday’s announcement reflects an ongoing focus by state attorneys general on holding big tech companies accountable, Tong said. In October, he joined AGs in 32 other states in suing Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, arguing it intentionally employed harmful features intended to addict young people to the social media platforms.

On Tuesday, Tong said those efforts corresponded with lawsuits against Amazon, over monopoly allegations, and an investigation of TikTok. He said there would be more cases to come.

“This is just the beginning of a major initiative — I guess I would call it a major offensive — to protect and defend Connecticut families online,” Tong said. “2024 is going to be the year of Big Tech for attorneys general. You’re going to see a lot of action in this space: new investigations, new cases and, we hope, either trials or big resolutions to protect people here in Connecticut.”