Gov. Ned Lamont and state Police inspect more than hundred guns seized from one individual. Credit: Lisa Backus photo

Connecticut was among just three states to receive an A in an annual scorecard on gun safety laws from the Giffords Law Center released Monday.

The national group, which advocates for stricter gun control policies, releases an annual ranking of all 50 states rated both on the strength of their policies and their rates of gun deaths.

This year’s report ranked Connecticut as having the third strongest gun policies, after California and New Jersey, and the fifth lowest rate of gun violence deaths at seven deaths per 100,000 residents.

“We know gun laws save lives. Connecticut’s strong laws and comparably low gun death rate demonstrate that,” Peter Ambler, the group’s executive director, said in a press release. “We’ve proven that lawmakers can save lives, reduce violence, and make their states safer by following a simple blueprint: pass and implement gun violence prevention laws.”

In addition to the three As, the group awarded an A- to eight states. Meanwhile, it gave failing grades to 21 states.

The group credited Connecticut with enacting a long list of gun control policies ranging from universal background checks to risk protection warrants and safe storage requirements. The report said the state was missing only policies: safety standards for handgun designs and microstamping requirements.

State lawmakers considered a proposal to study the feasibility of microstamping technology during this year’s legislative session but ultimately declined to move forward with the bill. The forensic technology is used to track spent rounds back to the guns that fired them.

During a public hearing in March, firearms industry representatives testified that the technology was ineffective and expensive.

Meanwhile, the Giffords Law Center credited the state for other policies adopted this year including restrictions on ghost guns and bulk purchases.

State policymakers reflected on Connecticut’s recent gun control policies during a press conference marking the 11th anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting earlier this month.

“The rules we’re putting in place here in the state of Connecticut are making a difference,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “And if we can do this nationwide, we can save a lot more lives and make it a lot less likely that the next Sandy Hook or the next murder on the corner of a street in north Hartford happens.”