Connecticut Juvenile Training School in Middetown

A Judicial Branch working group tasked with transitioning children from adult prisons recommended reopening the controversial Connecticut Juvenile Training School in a Friday report that sparked immediate opposition from juvenile justice advocates.

The 35-member group reached a near-unanimous consensus to recommend reopening the youth prison in Middletown, which has been shuttered since 2018. Of the members, only the Connecticut Justice Alliance opposed the plan, according to the report.

The plan calls for a $22 million renovation of the facility including a “re-design of the former CJTS facility, including both the housing and programming areas, to transform it into a rehabilitative and treatment focused environment.”

The 161-page proposal was required under youth justice legislation passed by lawmakers in June, which called for plans for the automatic diversion of low-risk child offenders into community-based programs, rather than arrest, and a separate plan to move all incarcerated minors out of Department of Correction custody.

Christina Quaranta, executive director of the Connecticut Justice Alliance, said the plan to use the Middletown facility represented a reversal of recent progress on youth justice reform and a waste of taxpayer funding.

“This plan does not represent an authentic change in the youth legal system like the legislation we worked so hard to pass intended,” Quaranta said in a press release. “We know that prisons –particularly isolating, large group settings– do not work to rehabilitate children.”

The working group considered and rejected several alternative options, including a $78 million construction of a new, 50-bed facility, which was deemed too expensive and time-consuming. Another discarded option to utilize capacity at existing detention centers was rejected in part due to those facilities’ lack of suitable spaces.

The plan to reopen the mothballed facility would require approval from the state legislature.

Although the Judicial Branch called for reopening CJTS in a similar report in January of 2022 and legislative Republicans have suggested studying the feasibility of using the facility, the proposal has not gained traction.