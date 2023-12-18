The Connecticut Supreme Court building in Hartford. Credit: Hugh McQuaid / CTNewsJunkie

The Connecticut Supreme Court, last week, upheld the constitutionality of a local property tax on vehicles registered to a business in Massachusetts.

The lawsuit initiated by Alico LLC, a landscape construction company based in Massachusetts, and its sole member, Helder Nunes. Nunes and his wife Kari, who also works for the company, owns two vehicles for use in the business—a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2017 Cadillac Escalade. The vehicles are driven daily by the Nuneses, who garage them each evening at their home in Somers. Until 2021, both vehicles were registered in Massachusetts, and Alico paid taxes on them to that state.

In 2018 the town’s tax assessor became aware of the vehicle and started assessing taxes. The Nuneses and their company argued through their attorney that the dormant commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution prohibited Somers, from levying taxes on Massachusetts vehicles that regularly traveled to and from Somers each day.

The plaintiffs argued the tax was discriminatory. However, the high court disagreed, stating that the tax did not constitute discrimination simply because Alico faced multiple taxation as a result of registering its vehicles in Massachusetts and storing them in Somers.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court concluded that Alico’s situation resulted from the different and nondiscriminatory tax systems of Connecticut and Massachusetts. Connecticut taxed vehicles based on their physical presence and the duration of their stay in the state, while Massachusetts taxed vehicles based on their registration in the state.

“The fact that Alico is subject to multiple taxation as a result of its decision to register its vehicles in Massachusetts and to garage them in Somers does not render § 12-71 (f) discriminatory,” the court wrote in its decision.