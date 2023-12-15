Selina Soule, a senior at Glastonbury High School and the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit (Christine Stuart / ctnewsjunkie) Credit: Christine Stuart photo

While a three judge panel agreed in 2022 with a federal judge in Connecticut that allowing transgender students to compete in high school sports does not violate a student athletic policy nor non-discrimination clauses, a full panel of judges decided in February to hear arguments in the case and on Friday ruled that it should go back to the lower court for a decision about alleged injury and whether monetary relief should be granted.

The plaintiffs, four cisgender females, sued the CIAC back in 2020. The athletes claimed they were deprived of scholarship and employment opportunities by being forced to compete against the transgender female athletes.

In its recent ruling, the federal appeals court decided that the plaintiffs have presented enough evidence to establish standing in the ongoing litigation. The court assumed that the plaintiffs’ claims, which include instances where they raced against and finished behind transgender athletes, are valid for the purpose of evaluating standing. The alleged injury suffered by the plaintiffs is the denial of equal athletic opportunities and the subsequent loss of publicly recognized titles and placements in track and field competitions due to competing against transgender athletes.

The federal appeals court did not rule on the merits of the case even though a previous three judge panel had.

The lawsuit raises the question of whether the plaintiffs have a private right of action to seek monetary damages. This issue is closely tied to whether the educational institutions involved had adequate notice of a Title IX violation regarding transgender participation in girls’ sports. The court did not resolve this matter in its recent ruling but directed the district court to consider the merits of the Title IX claims before or in conjunction with the question of notice during the ongoing proceedings.