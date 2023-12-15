A woman looking at embryo development (Krakenimages.com via Shutterstock)

Clarkson Law Firm filed a lawsuit Thursday against The Cooper Companies and its subsidiary, Trumbull-based CooperSurgical. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles, California, alleges that the company, a distributor of supplies for in vitro fertilization (IVF) products sold contaminated media used in the development of patient eggs and sperm.

The lawsuit contends that the company supplied contaminated culture media to clinics, but it doesn’t know how many.

CooperSurgical did not respond to requests for comment.

The plaintiffs, who are based in California and have chosen to remain anonymous, reported the loss of 34 pre-embryos due to CooperSurgical’s allegedly contaminated media.

The couple, who used a 22 year old egg donor, experienced a highly successful donor egg retrieval cycle, resulting in the retrieval of numerous eggs. These eggs were fertilized with the sperm of one of the plaintiffs, resulting in a count of 34 fertilized eggs on Day 1.

However, on Day 5, the couple received an embryology report indicating that none of the embryos had progressed to the blastocyst stage. The following day, the doctor conveyed that none of the embryos had developed further, which was statistically improbable given various factors, including the donor’s history and the sperm quality.

The lab director initiated an investigation into the incident and contacted other embryologists who had reported similar problems. The common factor in these cases, as per the complaint, was identified as the “embryo culture media” produced by the defendants.

The embryologists collectively issued a formal letter to the defendants, informing them that the media was responsible for causing “unexplained loss of embryos.” In response, the defendants issued a recall of their embryo culture media lots, which was sent to fertility clinics but not directly to clients.

Subsequently, in late 2023, defendants issued a recall letter for their Embryo Culture Media Lots, although this letter was sent to fertility clinics and not directly to fertility clients.

According to the complaint, CooperSurgical marketed and represented that their embryo culture media is “subject to rigorous testing to ensure it is the highest quality embryo culture media available,” and “products undergo thorough quality testing before being released, to ensure consistent quality for

your piece of mind.”

Following the recall, the plaintiffs were informed that their developing embryos had been affected by the faulty and toxic embryo culture media, leading to their demise.

The complaint filed includes strict products liability claims related to manufacturing defects, design defects, and failure to provide adequate warnings. Additionally, the defendants are facing claims of negligence, gross negligence, failure to recall with negligence, and unjust enrichment.