Rep. Lucy Dathan and Rep. Jay Case Credit: Hugh McQuaid / CTNewsJunkie

Lawmakers on the Appropriations and Human Services Committees voted unanimously Wednesday to authorize compensation for family caregivers of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities participating in state-administered Medicaid waiver programs.

The panels approved the new waiver requirements during a joint meeting following a late-morning public hearing in the Legislative Office Building.

The change affects three home and community-based waiver programs administered by the Department of Developmental Services and was part of legislation passed this year in an effort to reduce lengthy waiting lists encountered by people seeking services for autism and intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“This is to, not only help those families that have those with special needs at home to be compensated, but — correct me if I’m wrong — it’s going to loosen up some of the workforce to go and help others that need services,” Rep. Jay Case, a Winsted Republican and proponent of the bill, asked during the hearing.

Department of Developmental Services Commissioner Jordan Scheff said his agency believed it would help.

“It will enhance the number of people in the pool of available workers by including people who have been prohibited previously,” Scheff answered. “Providers will tell you that it won’t fix the workforce crisis but it will maybe stem the tide they’re facing.”

In a press release, Rep. Lucy Dathan, a New Canaan Democrat who along with Case helped shape the 165-page bill, said it was helping to address the needs of a vulnerable community.

“The approval of this waiver requirement for services to the disability community and the people that care for them signifies a substantial step toward fostering inclusivity and accessibility for all individuals,” Dathan said.

Back in March, Dathan and Case began pushing for legislation to address the long wait times faced by families of many residents with autism or intellectual disabilities. Earlier this year, there were around 2,000 residents waiting for autism services through the Department of Social Services and more than 900 on another list for services through DDS.

Lawmakers acknowledged the bill, which included 68 sections aimed at needs ranging from employment to housing, was a start but would not fix the daunting problem all at once.

The two committees heard from parents with unmet needs during Wednesday’s public hearing, when Fairfield resident Hannah Wolfgang described the financial difficulties of trying to care for her eight-year-old daughter, who is affected by severe autism. She asked if families like hers could access financial help without incurring additional out-of-pocket expenses.

“It’s not just challenging for us, it’s financially unsustainable,” Wolfgang said. “I believe we can give her the best quality care but we can’t continue to afford to do it? Is there anything that folks who have an income and own a house might be able to access?”

Wolfgang asked about the financial qualifications for the new waiver requirement allowing for compensation for family caretakers. Sen. Cathy Osten, a Sprague Democrat who co-chairs the Appropriations Committee, told her the new initiative applied to residents who qualified for Medicaid, but offered to help put the family in touch with state officials who could connect them with resources.

“Generally speaking, that’s for people that don’t have income but I think there may be things we may be able to help you with,” Osten said. “We all know how hard it is to be in your respective situation.”