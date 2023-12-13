When Identidad Latina launched in 2001, it was a free biweekly newspaper with a circulation of about 10,000 that covered Hartford and the surrounding areas for the Spanish-speaking population of Connecticut. But by 2009, it had cut back to 7,000 copies, because, like most local news organizations, its advertising revenue had declined substantially after the Great Recession forced widespread small business closures.

To weather COVID-19 and skyrocketing printing costs, Identidad Latina had to downsize again. It’s now a 32-page magazine that publishes every two months with a goal of posting at least three stories a day to its website.

Identidad Latina has survived thanks to a mixture of federal pandemic aid money, personal sacrifice, and cost cutting; it let go of six part-time staff members in 2020. The arrangement works, but the outlet squeaks by financially.

“It’s gotten harder to make ends meet,” said Ruth Espinoza, Identidad Latina’s co-founder and director. “The ads only come every two months now, but the paychecks still go out every two weeks.”

So when the Connecticut legislature failed in June to pass HB-6347, otherwise known as “An Act Concerning the Purchase of Print and Digital Advertising by the State,” it was a blow to Espinoza and her partners, Adelia Santa-Cruz and Jorge Alatrista. They were hoping the bill, which would have required the Connecticut government to spend half of its estimated $8 million annual advertising budget with locally-owned, in-state news outlets, would provide a much-needed cash infusion.