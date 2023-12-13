Credit: Tashatuvango / Shutterstock

Utilities may be complicated businesses, but don’t let their unique complexities muddle the most basic business principle, as true for your local shoe store as it is for United Illuminating (UI). When costs exceed revenues, the company, its employees, and its service all suffer. As a 12-year employee of UI, with experience at Central Maine Power as well, and the new Director of Regulatory Affairs for Avangrid’s Connecticut companies, this is something I know from experience.

This “financial death spiral,” as UI warned about in its application to PURA for an interim rate increase last week, reminds us that utilities, as regulated monopolies, can only charge customers what the Authority deems appropriate. In our filing, we described how PURA’s August decision to deny an overwhelming majority of our revenue request has left us unable to sustain the level of electric reliability and resiliency our 341,000 customers have come to expect.

Every member of our company takes a great deal of pride in our top-tier reliability metrics, including, for instance, that the average UI customer will see an outage on a blue-sky day only once every other year. But this excellent reliability did not occur spontaneously or by accident. It took investment – to replace outdated poles, wires, and transformers; to rebuild old substations located too close to Long Island Sound; to fortify our critical infrastructure with flood walls and other protective equipment.

As we look to the future, in which storms are worsening and the burdens on the electric grid are increasing, our ability to sustain our strong reliability relies fully on investing in our infrastructure, which must be supported by rates. That is why we have filed an emergency request from PURA for $14 million in an incremental rate increase beginning February 1, 2024.

In our August final decision, PURA wrote that it “demurred” in approving UI’s proposed capital plan, but that it “expects UI, as a public service company, to effectively implement a capital plan that maintains the safety and reliability of the distribution system.” This highlights PURA’s impossible directive: continue to maintain our same standard of service, while simultaneously stripping us of the tools and resources necessary to do so.

The Authority is correct that UI provides a public service, but it is also an investor-owned company. Attracting the capital we need to invest in our infrastructure requires a profit margin, or Return on Equity, that is comparable to other utilities across the country. If our investors flee because of our poor returns, our credit rating goes down, making our stocks and bonds even more expensive – which customers will pay for in higher rates.

But all that is a long-term consequence of PURA’s failure to provide UI with adequate revenue to sustain the business. In the short-term, there are consequences as well. Two of UI’s oldest substations need replacement, but we have no choice but to defer that work. As these stations continue to age and deteriorate, the outcome is incrementally increasing performance risk to our customers and safety risk to our employees, and their inevitable replacement sometime in the future may be even more expensive.

The same can be said for our fleet vehicles, which are responsible for getting our line-workers to worksites safely as they respond to outages and emergency situations. Many of these fleet vehicles are the same ones that had already been in use for years when I joined the company 12 years ago. They are outdated, and our union workers would benefit from upgraded technology in new models, but this, too, must be deferred without the revenue to support it.

The books have also been shut, at least for the time being, on efforts to modernize the electric grid, which are essential to the clean energy transition and the public policy goals set by the Lamont administration and the General Assembly. Programs that implement electric storage, build electric-vehicle charging infrastructure, and automate demand-response and load management for customers all fall far outside the “core replacement program” to which PURA’s decision-making has limited us. UI is ready and willing to partner with Connecticut to enable the clean energy transition, but until we have the revenue to do so, those mutually beneficial objectives will remain out of reach.

Without a change in PURA’s approach, our customers will feel the impacts of diminished investment with eroded service quality and higher electric bills. And our union workers are already seeing day-to-day work relegated to maintenance rather than innovative grid-modernization work and forward-looking infrastructure improvements.

All of us are proud to be part of a company that has worked hard to achieve superb service reliability for customers and become a top-notch workplace for front-line workers. PURA shouldn’t jeopardize that legacy by taking the same approach to this interim request that it took this summer during our rate case. It is time for the Authority to get back to the business of providing the regulatory support necessary to sustain our 125-year legacy of excellence, before it’s too late.

DISCLOSURE: Though this guest opinion is not specifically sponsored, United Illuminating, which is a subsidiary of Avangrid, is included among the current advertisers on this website.